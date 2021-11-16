ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How UConn women’s basketball veterans Christyn Williams and Evina Westbrook helped Paige Bueckers beat Arkansas

By Alexa Philippou, Hartford Courant
 5 days ago

The UConn women’s basketball team figures to have more depth this season than it’s had in recent years, but in Sunday’s season opener against Arkansas, the Huskies leaned on a trio of scorers, not solely sophomore sensation Paige Bueckers, to guide them to their 95-80 win.

Senior Christyn Williams and redshirt senior Evina Westbrook were the only other players to hit double figures, finishing with 18 and 15 points respectively. Together with Bueckers, the trio combined for just over 70% of UConn’s points.

How exactly the team’s scoring depth shakes out is to be determined. The freshmen, theoretically, will only get more comfortable on the court, and if the posts stay out of foul trouble, which was an issue Sunday, they can be more effective on the floor.

UConn coach Geno Auriemma did say that guard trio taking over is “probably going to happen most of the year,” in part because of the Huskies’ undeniable strength in the backcourt and also given certain matchups where their posts may be at a disadvantage. While Bueckers has been a reliable force since arriving on campus, now more than ever Williams and Westbrook are expected to be consistent threats as senior leaders on a team with eight underclassmen. If their performances Sunday are a starting point, that’s a good sign for the championship-minded Huskies.

Bueckers may have secured the headlines after the game with her career outing (34 points), but it was Westbrook and Williams who did the work early, much of it in transition. They scored 15 of UConn’s 24 first-quarter points and helped the Huskies get out to an early 17-2 lead, after which point the teams were even scoring-wise.

Bueckers only attempted one shot in the first quarter (which she missed). Auriemma — who last season pushed Bueckers to not wait to let the game come to her and instead be more aggressive from the get-go — said he didn’t mind.

“I think the first quarter may have been more a function of how E [Westbrook] and Christyn got started and getting out in transition a couple of times and E knocking down a couple 3s,” Auriemma said. “So it really didn’t bother me that much that first quarter [that Bueckers took one shot].”

Though Westbrook made her presence felt in other ways — she had eight rebounds (tied for a team high), a team-best five assists and got to the free-throw line often — her 3-point shooting in particular stood out. She hit her first three attempts from deep against Arkansas, making her the only Husky to hit multiple 3s after going 3-for-4 in the Huskies’ exhibition the week prior. Given that non-Bueckers Huskies collectively shot 32 percent from the arc last season, any additional success they can have from the perimeter is a welcome sight.

Westbrook shot 33.9 percent from the arc in her first season with UConn, and her career-best 3-point percentage (as a sophomore at Tennessee in 2018-19) is 38.0 percent.

“Throughout the whole summer and the offseason in general, I’ve been really hard on myself on just being consistent,” Westbrook said. “So I know as soon as the ball goes up, just telling myself I know it’s gonna go in, but I definitely put in the time so there’s no hesitation really for me.”

For Williams, it was more so the opposite. She was aggressive in getting to the rim, in the process drawing a team-high seven fouls, while attempting just two 3s. After shooting a career-high 4.9 3s per game last season, Williams said she’s been trying to get back to her identity of being more of a slasher.

“Freshman year, I did drive to the basket, that was my thing,” Williams said. “But I knew I had to work on my outside game as far as shooting and stuff, so I think I really focused on that and it kind of hindered me a little bit because that’s all I was focusing on.

“Last year I figured getting to the basket is my bread and butter, why don’t I just get back to that? It’s just one of those things that it had to click on my own. And that’s what happened, and then my outside shot started flowing and it was just a domino effect. So I know that’s my bread and butter, and y’all will see me being aggressive.”

As Sunday’s game went on, the ball was in Bueckers’ hands more and more. Though her 19 shot attempts were seven more than Williams’ 12, that doesn’t mean moving forward the sophomore will need to do all of the scoring. Ideally the more she draws defensive attention to herself the more others around her will be open.

“The best way for us to get everybody on the team open is make sure that they have to double-team, some cases triple-team Paige.” Auriemma said. “That’s why we had the ball in her hands so much in the last three quarters.”

Bueckers, Westbrook and Williams each played more than 36 minutes, with Bueckers playing all 40. Auriemma said he felt he needed to keep his best scorers on the floor as long as possible because Arkansas had so many ways to score (and UConn was struggling to stop them).

UConn’s newcomers don’t have a ton of time to find their footing — a potential matchup against No. 1 South Carolina looms next week in the Bahamas. But until then, Williams and Westbrook seem best poised to help Bueckers carry the offense as the rest of the team becomes more comfortable around them.

Alexa Philippou can be reached at aphilippou@courant.com

