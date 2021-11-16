ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

OUR Fall 2021 Virtual Undergraduate Research Symposium Starts This Week

 8 days ago

Join the office of undergraduate research Nov. 15-19 as we highlight undergraduate...

Daily Evergreen

Undergraduate research fellowship applications open

WSU students taking part in mentored research have until Jan. 21 to apply for undergraduate research fellowships for the 2022-23 academic year. The application opened Nov. 1 and is available to students of all majors at all six WSU campuses, according to a WSU Insider article. Students do not need...
COLLEGES
uni.edu

Mary Ann Bolton Undergraduate Research Award

Donated by the class of 1970, the Mary Ann Bolton Undergraduate Research Award recognizes and celebrates students who have completed undergraduate research. Those who have conducted research using library materials and worked with a UNI faculty member or mentor can qualify. Full-time students from any major must have completed a credit-bearing course or faculty-mentored project. Projects must also be original work completed no earlier than spring of 2021. The application includes a personal essay of 800-1200 words, a version of the research, a letter of support from a faculty member, and a copy of all project requirements. Each student will only be eligible to win one award and previous applicants are welcome to apply as well. Three winners will be chosen, first place gets $1,200 and two runners-up will each receive $800. Applications will be due by Wednesday, April 13, 2022, so apply online today on the Mary Ann Bolton award website.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
uno.edu

InnovateUNO Symposium Showcases Students Scholarly Research and Creative Work

Film student Sage Blackledge (inset picture) won first place for her short film project “Mother’s Always Right,” a psychological thriller that explores intergenerational trauma. The University of New Orleans' Office of Research wrapped up the 10th annual InnovateUNO with an awards ceremony on Thursday that recognized the winners of the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
lamar.edu

The Office of Undergraduate Research to host 8th annual HASBSEB conference

The Office of Undergraduate Research is set to host the 8th annual Humanities, Arts, Social and Behavioral Sciences, Education and Business Conference on Saturday, Nov. 20 at Landes Auditorium in the Galloway Business building. “We want our students to pursue more out-of-classroom experiences that will make a difference in their...
BEAUMONT, TX
Las Vegas, NV
Education
Local
Nevada Education
City
Las Vegas, NV
The Daily Collegian

Undergraduate Research Opportunities Database workshop set for Nov. 30

ALTOONA, PA. — Penn State Altoona's Office of Research and Engagement will host an Undergraduate Research Opportunities Database workshop from 12:10 to 1:10 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, via Zoom. The workshop will provide an overview of the database and guide faculty mentors through the process of posting their research and...
ALTOONA, PA
carroll.edu

The Carroll Advantage: Undergraduate Research Opportunities

Undergraduate research opportunities are one of the essential features of the Carroll College educational experience that give our students a distinct advantage in the prestigious opportunities they seek after graduation. Eight Carroll students from chemistry, biology, and biochemistry/molecular biology recently presented their research at the 30th annual Murdock College Undergraduate...
HELENA, MT
The Daily Collegian

Altoona student wins undergraduate research poster competition

ALTOONA, Pa. — Penn State Altoona student Rae V. Griffith won the undergraduate poster competition at the Pennsylvania Sociological Society annual meeting, held virtually Nov. 5-6. The society provides a forum for future social scientists to develop their careers. Griffith, a criminal justice major and sociology minor, presented the poster...
ALTOONA, PA
kennesaw.edu

Kennesaw State to showcase student researchers in university-wide symposium

KENNESAW, Ga. (Nov 15, 2021) — More than 250 Kennesaw State University undergraduate and graduate students from all disciplines and colleges will showcase nearly 160 research projects on Thursday during the Office of Research’s Symposium of Student Scholars. Kennesaw State’s Office of Undergraduate Research will host the fall edition of...
KENNESAW, GA
#Undergraduate Research#Undergraduate Students#Research Symposia
bizjournals

Undergraduate research at Kennesaw State provides students with a career foundation

Kennesaw State University centers itself on its nearly 43,000 students, prioritizing research opportunities and engaged learning that help students succeed and prepare them for day one of their careers. As an R2 research university, KSU’s commitment to offering every student opportunities for success reflects an education that fosters independence, critical...
KENNESAW, GA
ohio.edu

Provost Undergraduate Research Fund offers awards to 28 OHIO students

The Ohio University Provost Undergraduate Research Fund (PURF) awards program has provided 28 students with a total of $34,764 in funding for their original research, scholarship and creative work this fall. The Provost Undergraduate Research Fund awards are administered by the Research Division. The program received 52 proposals with a...
OHIO STATE
Colleges
Education
ELON University

Jen Hamel and David Vandermast co-author study about student learning in study abroad courses that include undergraduate research experiences

Elon associate professors of biology Jen Hamel and David Vandermast co-authored a study in the fall 2021 issue of Scholarship and Practice of Undergraduate Research, a journal that focuses on student learning during study abroad courses that include undergraduate research experiences. The article, “Undergraduate research abroad: shared themes in student...
ELON, NC
purdue.edu

Third MOAAR Symposium to be Held Virtually This Weekend

The Purdue Veterinary Exotic Animal Club (PVEAC) will be hosting the third biennial Medicine of Aquatics, Amphibians, and Reptiles (MOAAR) Symposium this weekend, November 20 and 21. The goal of the symposium is to educate students about medicine for exotic species that are not focused on as part of their general veterinary studies.
PETS
Sun-Journal

Wilson Scholars Program names fall student researchers

The University of Maine at Farmington Michael Wilson Scholars Program has named six outstanding student researchers as Wilson Scholars for this fall. Established in 2006, the selective program directly connects students with faculty mentors to promote the highest level of scholarship as students explore dynamic local, national and international research topics.
FARMINGTON, ME
ohio.edu

Libraries Presents Graduate Research Series Fall 2021

The Graduate Research Series (GRS) is once again virtual this year, and two graduate students from Ohio University will share their research processes in online presentations Nov. 15 at 3:30 and Nov. 18 at 10 a.m. The series, which is held each semester, provides an opportunity for students to talk about their research and help illuminate research for other students. The events will take place on Microsoft Teams.
ATHENS, OH
kennesaw.edu

Fall 2021 Symposium of Student Scholars Live Blog

KENNESAW, Ga. (Nov 18, 2021) — The Office of Undergraduate Research at Kennesaw State University is hosting its second fall edition of the Symposium of Student Scholars today, Nov. 18, 2021, a half-day university-wide conference in which undergraduate and graduate researchers present their projects. The hybrid event will take place in-person for the first time on the Marietta Campus, online through Microsoft Teams, and as pre-recorded videos posted online in Digital Commons. Click here for more information on the symposium schedule and program.
KENNESAW, GA
University of Cincinnati News Record

UC to adopt new undergraduate student waitlist policy in fall 2022

The waitlist policy used by certain undergraduate programs at the University of Cincinnati (UC) is being revised for the fall 2022 admissions cycle. The university’s Strategic Enrollment Management (SEM) Policy Council approved the proposed policy changes during a meeting on Oct. 21, a university spokesperson confirmed. Only a handful of...
CINCINNATI, OH
marshall.edu

Undergraduate cardiovascular research program earns continued funding

The American Heart Association has renewed funding for an undergraduate research program at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, directed by Nalini Santanam, Ph.D., M.P.H., that encourages cardiovascular research among undergraduate students in West Virginia and surrounding states. The three-year grant renewal will provide competitive summer internships...
HUNTINGTON, WV

