Born in Sweden of parents who fled the Dirty War and dictatorship in Argentina, José González writes songs influenced by both the pure beauty of the Scandinavian landscape and his scientific background in biochemistry. González burst onto the American indie music scene in 2005 with the album “Veneer.” In 2013, he collaborated with Ben Stiller to create music for the film “The Secret Life of Walter Mitty,” and the song “Stay Alive” from that film found new life during the pandemic on playlists of those seeking some solace in a world that felt broken. González’s latest, “Local Valley,” is as much an intellectual exploration as it is a collection of hauntingly lovely songs. González describes it as “a metaphor for both humanity stuck here on Earth—our local green valley in a vast, inhospitable universe—and also for two dogmatic tribes stuck in a state where they’re unable to see things from the others’ perspective, preventing them from establishing a more harmonic state.” He took the time to talk more about his philosophy and songwriting.

