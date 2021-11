How hard is it for an aspiring streamer to succeed in today’s world? According to The Washington Post, only 7,500 out of nine million Twitch partners make earnings above the U.S. minimum wage. And many of those that do might make a modest $20-30,000 per year. Many streamers work full-time and stream for 40 hours or more every week, with pizza deliveries as their primary diet. That’s not to say millionaire streamers don’t exist, of course. But in a field this competitive, one thing is clear — if you’re tempted to start streaming for fame and fortune, you’re doing it wrong.

