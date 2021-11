Ray Carlos Hunsaker passed away on November 18, 2021. He was 94 years old. He was born at home on January 19, 1927 in Elwood, Utah. He was the second of six children born to Raymond Warner and Gladys Marie Hill Hunsaker. He grew up on the family farm learning at an early age the value of hard work by doing his part in raising crops, irrigating, milking cows and caring for the livestock. He graduated from Bear River High School in 1945. He attended the Agricultural College of Utah, now known as Utah State University, for three years. He was a member of the Sigma Nu Fraternity. Carlos was a pilot in the United States Air Force. In 1947 he met Evelyn “Babe” Walker, a cute little brunette from Ogden, Utah. They were married in 1949 in Las Vegas, Nevada and sealed in the Logan Temple in 1951. Carlos was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

