ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

2021 Has Turned Into Josh Allen's Breakout Campaign

By John Shipley
JaguarReport
JaguarReport
 5 days ago

Josh Allen has arrived.

One could argue the Jacksonville Jaguars' pass-rusher arrived as a rookie when he record 10.5 sacks, set franchise rookie records, and became the first rookie in franchise history to earn a Pro Bowl nod. But that version of Allen is different than the one the Jaguars have gotten in 2021.

The version the Jaguars are getting today is a breakout star who is on the verge of entering the conversation of one of the NFL's top edge rushers.

With the Jaguars sitting at 2-7, there has been little to be excited about when it comes to their current progress in terms of individual performances. But Allen has been a massive exception, with the third-year pass-rusher coming into his own over the last month and playing the best stretch of his NFL career.

As the Jaguars' defense has improved over the last month, they have seen Allen take a leap forward from his 2019 and 2020 forms. Allen as a rookie made big plays, recording 10.5 sacks, 21 quarterback hits, 11 tackles for loss, and 49 pressures in 16 games (per PFF). This gave Allen an average of 0.66 sacks, 1.31 quarterback hits, 0.68 tackles for loss, and 3.06 pressures per game.

Allen's second season was marred by injuries, limiting him to 2.5 sacks, 11 quarterback hits, two tackles for loss, and 22 pressures in eight games. The per game averages on these numbers were 0.31 sacks, 1.375 quarterback hits, 0.25 tackles for loss, and 2.75 pressures per game.

But through nine games in 2021, Allen's numbers have skyrocketed. His 5.5 sacks are an average of 0.611 per game and rising each week, while his 12 quarterback hits come out to 1.33 per game, his eight tackles for loss come out to 0.88 per game, and his 39 pressures come out to a career-high 4.33 pressures per game.

The numbers have shown Allen is producing at a higher clip than when he was even at his best. The sacks haven't come, but the more predictive figures (pressures and quarterback hits) are both better than they have ever been.

And past simply the numbers, Allen has met the eye test. He earned AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors in Week 9

"When you look back at how Josh [Allen] is playing, talk about his rookie year and then last year, people say he took a step back, but he missed eight games," Joe Cullen said following Allen's performance in Week 8, when he recorded two sacks, two quarterback hits and six pressures.

"He was making plays earlier in the year and then sometimes you stress a little bit to make a play. The plays will come. He’s playing really hard. He’s winning his one-on-one matchups and sometimes you don’t always get the sack."

Allen's path back to pass-rushing production has especially been pronounced over the Jaguars' last four games. In that span, Allen has 25 pressures, three sacks, seven quarterback hits, and six tackles for loss -- and that isn't even taking into account his interception and fumble recovery against the Bills in Week 9.

Simply put, Allen is playing the best football of his career and it has begun to stand out on a large-scale level. Against the Colts in Week 10, Allen had a career-high nine pressures and three quarterback hits on top of it, with one potential quarterback hit erased due to a questionable penalty. Allen was a force for the Jaguars all game -- the kind of edge presence they have not had since Yannick Ngakoue was at his very best.

Over the last three weeks alone, Allen's 20 pressures and five QB both lead all edge rushers in the NFL. He has turned the corner and the Jaguars defense has seen the entire unit improve as a result.

Allen was never playing poorly for the Jaguars, but he has taken his game to a new level in 2021 -- a level the Jaguars were always hoping he would reach when they made him the No. 7 overall pick in 2019.

Now, Allen is proving the Jaguars right each week, becoming more of an every-down threat as a pass-rusher than in the past two seasons. There has been genuinely significant development from Allen since his 10.5 sack season, which suggests the sacks eventually will come.

Allen isn't a finished product, but the Jaguars will clearly not have to wonder about him and his importance moving forward. The Jaguars need more pass-rushers, of course, but they have an alpha dog in Allen. 2021 has proven that much.

Comments / 0

Related
the buffalo bills

Josh Allen: "Can't Dwell on One Loss"

Bills Quarterback Josh Allen addresses the media following practice on Wednesday, November 10th. Topics include: how he's been recovering from Sunday's loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, how Wide Receiver Stefon Diggs helps keep Allen level throughout every game, what it would mean to have Tight End Dawson Knox back in the rotation for the team, how he assesses his game this season vs last season, and how he tries to stay patient as a Quarterback.
NFL
JaguarReport

NFL Trade Deadline: Could the Jaguars Be in the WR Market?

The Jacksonville Jaguars have nearly all the pieces on offense a head coach could want for his young, gun-slinging quarterback. They offer a veteran coordinator and quarterback coach, one of the NFL's best running games, a reliable three-down running back, a serviceable offensive line, and a consistent veteran receiver. But...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Jaguars#American Football
JaguarReport

Friday Night Logue: Previewing Geno Smith and Seattle’s Offense

The Jacksonville Jaguars are set to travel to Seattle this week following a 1-5 start to the season and its Week 7 bye. The Seahawks are typically a tough opponent, especially at Lumen Field, but star quarterback Russell Wilson’s finger injury in Week 5 has forced eight-year veteran Geno Smith into action.
NFL
JaguarReport

How the Joe Flacco Trade Could Impact the Jaguars' 2022 Draft

Months after trading Gardner Minshew to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Jacksonville Jaguars are getting their first potential glimpse at just how the arranged deal could pay off -- all thanks to Joe Flacco and the New York Jets. Lost in the shocked reactions to the Jets making a move for...
NFL
JaguarReport

The Jaguar Report Podcast: Breaking Down the Coaching Staff and Assessing the Trade Deadline

The bye week has come and gone for the Jacksonville Jaguars, and now the focus is turning back to the field and toward the Nov. 2 trade deadline. As a result, The Jaguar Report Podcast and hosts Gus Logue and John Shipley have returned to break down where the Jaguars stand today, where they go from here, and who our favorite candidates are to be either traded from or to Jacksonville.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
JaguarReport

Jaguars Claim Former RB Devine Ozigbo Off Waivers From Saints

The Jaguars will be getting a familiar face back on the roster following James Robinson's heel injury, claiming former running back Devine Ozigbo off of waivers from the New Orleans Saints on Monday. Ozigbo spent two seasons with the Jaguars from 2019-2020 and spent training camp with the team this...
NFL
JaguarReport

Grading the Jaguars: Wide Receivers Off to a Disappointing Start

The Jacksonville Jaguars are headed into the bye week with a win under their belt and momentum off which to build. After six games—and 11 to go—where does this team stand? The first five losses painted a picture of a team with lots of places to improve, but some positives that can be taken away as well.
NFL
JaguarReport

James Robinson Enters Week 9 'Day-to-Day' With Heel Injury

The Jacksonville Jaguars appear to have luckily dodged a massive bullet on the injury front, with head coach Urban Meyer classifying running back James Robinson's injury as a bruised heel that would put him on a day-to-day timetable. "On the ground, he slammed because he pushed out of bounds and...
NFL
JaguarReport

Jaguars vs. Seahawks: Notes and Thoughts at Halftime

That was a first-half to forget. After a week to prepare for the Seattle Seahawks off the bye, the Jaguars simply offered little resistance to the struggling Seahawks, falling behind 17-0. Where did things go wrong for the Jaguars, and where did things go right? We break it all down...
NFL
JaguarReport

Grading the Jacksonville Jaguars: Evaluating the Edge Defenders

The Jacksonville Jaguars left their bye week with a win under their belt and momentum off which to build. After six games—and 11 to go—where does this team stand? The first five losses painted a picture of a team with lots of places to improve, but some positives that can be taken away as well.
NFL
JaguarReport

Should the Jaguars Put in a Waiver Claim on DeSean Jackson?

Speed, speed, speed. That has been the consistent theme of Urban Meyer's public vision of the Jacksonville Jaguars' offense since he was hired in January, but due to a mix of injures and offseason decisions, that vision has yet to come to fruition. As a result, it is fair to...
NFL
JaguarReport

JaguarReport

Jacksonville, FL
515
Followers
842
Post
70K+
Views
ABOUT

JaguarReport is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Jacksonville Jaguars

Comments / 0

Community Policy