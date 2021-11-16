Status, Challenges of Information Blocking Rule Compliance

High blood pressure costs the United States about $131 billion each year, yet healthcare providers have been slow to adopt the hypertension management guidelines published in 2017 by the American College of Cardiology (ACC) and the American Heart Association (AHA). In a recent study, two clinics sought to improve performance with CMS’ electronic clinical quality measure (eCQM) 165v9 (controlling high blood pressure) and analyze if close adherence to the ACC/AHA guidelines would be both clinically impactful and cost effective. They deployed at-home blood pressure monitoring for suspected hypertensive patients and, once the diagnosis was confirmed, delivered a series of digital educational messages, videos and tools to help patients control and improve their blood pressure. In this on-demand session, the clinical leader of the pilot presents the findings, including the significant impact this program had for patients with both suspected and confirmed hypertension.

