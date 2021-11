Caroline Wong is the Chief Strategy Officer at Cobalt, a cybersecurity company with a focus on Pentest as a Service (PtaaS). It’s 2021 — a year that’s been plagued by a seemingly endless cycle of high-profile cybersecurity breaches. Security teams are struggling with the same well-known vulnerabilities that have troubled the industry for decades. Yes, you read that right. From my perspective, the high-profile cyberattacks that occurred over the past few years — think Colonial Pipeline, JBS and the hack involving Solar Winds — are not fundamentally different from the kinds of attacks we’ve observed again and again for the last two decades.

