Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy—The Definitive Edition review

By Josh Wise
Videogamer.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOkay, first things first. Lance is back, and so is his Infernus, as white and gleaming as toothpaste. Ken Rosenberg has had some work done: the bags under his eyes have been balmed to a healthy hue, and the deep creases of worry that held permanent residence on his forehead have...

nintendoeverything.com

[Let’s Talk] Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition impressions

Thursday was a big day for the Grand Theft Auto series. Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition launched on various platforms, bringing along updated versions of Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. It was particularly notable for Switch as these titles have never appeared on a Nintendo platform until now.
VIDEO GAMES
Videogamer.com

Xbox adds over 75 new Backwards Compatible games to celebrate 20th anniversary

Xbox has had a busy 20th anniversary celebration last night, dropping a whopping 76 games onto its Backwards Compatible program now playable on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. The huge list of games covers a wealth of classics from both the Xbox 360 and original Xbox eras. Not only do they include the previously spotted first two Max Payne games, but also Max Payne 3 to complete the set. There’s also all three F.E.A.R. games plus expansion collection F.E.A.R. Files. We’d be remiss not to point out both TimeSplitters 2 and TimeSplitters: Future Perfect too.
VIDEO GAMES
waytoomany.games

Review – Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition

Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. These games were the cornerstone of my early teens (I had very liberal parents, don’t judge). I grew up playing these titles, loving each and every second of them. GTA III introduced me to Michael Madsen, as well as The Sopranos in a weird way. I discovered Miami Vice, Scarface, and new wave music because of Vice City; and San Andreas‘ Radio X pretty much made me the die-hard alternative rock and grunge fanboy I am today. I had sheets of paper full of cheat codes I had written down from a friend’s magazine, I even knew some of them by memory. In short, I am the target demographic Rockstar was aiming at when they announced Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition.
VIDEO GAMES
mxdwn.com

Rockstar Games Apologizes For Release State of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy-The Definitive Edition, Bringing Back Original Versions to Store

Last month, Rockstar Games revealed what many had been waiting to hear, the announcement and launch of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy-The Definitive Edition which did release earlier this month. That excitement was quickly deflated when gamers played the remastered titles, as it was unfortunately filled with a plethora of graphical issues, constant bugs, and story halting errors. This caused fans to go and look for the trilogy in their original form, which was a fruitless venture as the company had delisted them from all digital stores. Rockstar has come out and acknowledged that the title “did not launch in a state that meets our own standards of quality” and has promised to implement fixes and patches to remedy the situation, as well as re-release the original three titles back onto the digital platforms.
VIDEO GAMES
Videogamer.com

Ruined King: A League of Legends Story surprise launches on console and PC today

Riot Forge has surprise launched turn-based RPG Ruined King: A League of Legends Story, set in the universe of its popular MOBA series. The game is developed by Darksiders Genesis studio Airship Syndicate. You’ll be leading a party of popular Champions from the parent game; namely Miss Fortune, Illaoi, Braum, Yasuo, Ahri and Pyke. Taking place in the world of Runeterra, you’ll be attempting to stop a threat against two of the world’s regions.
VIDEO GAMES
Videogamer.com

Sam & Max: Beyond Time and Space Remastered comes to Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC next month

Skunkape Games has announced it’ll be releasing Sam & Max: Beyond Time and Space Remastered on Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC in December. Following on from last year’s sprucing up of Season One, the team have now turned their attention to the second season of duo’s former Telltale adventures. Skunkape’s artists have upscaled all of the game’s graphical assets to bring them up to date. There’s also engine improvements such as dynamic lighting and shadows.
VIDEO GAMES
Videogamer.com

A Short Hike heads to Xbox and PlayStation this week

Indie darling A Short Hike is to land on Xbox and PlayStation consoles this week, developer Adam Robinson-Yu has announced. The game originally launched on PC back in 2019, before arriving on Nintendo Switch about a year later. As the name implies, it sees you take on the role of Claire who sets out on a trek through Hawk Peak Provincial Park. The key part though, is you get to choose how this walk will go. You can either follow the marked trail, or you can explore the island however you’d like.
VIDEO GAMES
Videogamer.com

Alien: Isolation is getting an Android and iOS version next month

The rather excellent Alien Isolation is getting a mobile port on Android and iOS next month, Sega has announced. Despite the game now being seven years old, it’s still very impressive we’ll be getting a version that fits in our pocket. Feral Interactive are the studio responsible for the port of Creative Assembly’s tense first person horror. We’re promised the whole game, 1979 aesthetic and all, will arrive intact and “without compromise”.
TECHNOLOGY
Videogamer.com

The Elder Scrolls VI Xbox exclusivity is “not about punishing any other platform” says Phil Spencer

Xbox’s Phil Spencer has said that Xbox exclusivity for The Elder Scrolls VI is “not about punishing any other platform”. Spencer made the comments as part of an extensive interview on GQ to mark Xbox’s 20th anniversary celebrations today. Of course, the topic of Xbox’s $7.5 billion purchase of Bethesda earlier this year came up. He noted that one of the reasons for the purchase was to help bolster the company’s first party games. “It’s not just four games that we’re kind of alternating every year,” he said. “And if one of them doesn’t hit, then we’re not like, ‘Boy, what are we doing?'”
VIDEO GAMES
Videogamer.com

Mortal Shell Enhanced Edition, Evil Genius 2 and more coming to Xbox Game Pass for late November

Xbox has announced the next set of games that Xbox Game Pass subscribers will get their hands on for the remainder of November. Proceedings kick off today as a pair of classic EA games get added to the Xbox Cloud Gaming service. Dead Space and Dragon Age Origins can now both be played almost anywhere you have a decent internet connection and a compatible device. Then, tomorrow sees the arrival of space-faring social media game Next Space Rebels on Cloud, Console and PC.
FIFA
Videogamer.com

Halo Infinite Multiplayer rumoured to be launching early

Rumours have been heating up over the weekend claiming that Halo Infinite‘s multiplayer could be getting a surprise early launch – potentially as early as tonight. It all started (as per Video Games Chronicle) after Twitter user Adam Fairclough discovered some interesting changes in the Halo website’s source code. Fairclough noted on Friday that several references to November 15 and 6pm on the Xbox Store. Specifically, this date and time appeared next to a value which read ‘PreOrderReleaseDate’.
VIDEO GAMES
Videogamer.com

Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story is an action adventure from the studio behind RiME

Riot Forge has announced action adventure Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story coming from RiME developer Tequila Works. Song of Nunu puts you in the shoes of Champion Nunu and his yeti companion Willump. Together, you’re searching across the frosty tundra of the Freljord for your Mother. The adventure is being described as somewhat akin to a road-trip movie, as the pair of you venture on your epic quest.
VIDEO GAMES
Videogamer.com

Sherlock Holmes Chapter One’s game is afoot in the launch trailer

Sherlock Holmes Chapter One has been granted one more trailer, because it’s launch week for the detective game. If you’ve not been keeping up, we’re going right back to the start for Frogwares’ latest adventure starring Holmes. There’s no John Watson, creepy or otherwise, and Holmes’ is returning home to investigate the death of his own mother. He’s not entirely alone though, as he has new (old?) companion Jon with him.
VIDEO GAMES
Videogamer.com

Dragon Ball: The Breakers is an asymmetric multiplayer game coming in 2022

Publisher Bandai Namco has unveiled asymmetrical online game Dragon Ball: The Breakers coming to consoles and PC in 2022. This latest title is set in the Dragon Ball Xenoverse universe, last seen in beat-em-up Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2. It’ll see one player take on the form of the Raider with their own super powers. They’ll go up against seven ‘Survivors’ who are other characters from the series who don’t have any powers.
VIDEO GAMES
Videogamer.com

Rainbow Six Extraction reveals endgame and post-launch content

Ubisoft has lifted the lid on the post-launch content coming to co-op shooter Rainbow Six Extraction after it launches in January. The game’s high level content will kick off with a mode known as Maelstrom Protocol. This will comprise of a weekly challenge mode, complete with a ranking system. You and your squad will take on a gauntlet of nine subzones that get progressively tougher. Enemies will be harder to take down, resources will be more scarce and your time will get shorter each round. You’ll get to choose whether to bank what you’ve earned, or gamble on surviving the next round for a larger reward. Those who reach higher tiers will be able to claim specific cosmetics to show off their achievement.
VIDEO GAMES
Videogamer.com

Halo Infinite multiplayer beta is out now with Season 1: Heroes of Reach

The rumours over the weekend were indeed true, as Xbox has surprise-launched the free-to-play Halo Infinite multiplayer portion last night. Coming at the end of an eventful 20th anniversary celebration, 343 Industries announced the beta is available now via the Xbox Store. An accompanying blog post goes into detail, also revealing that despite being a beta, this is also the start of Season 1. Said season will run a little longer than originally planned, and will take players up to May 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Black Friday gaming deals 2021: Best early discounts on chairs, PCs, headsets, Xbox and more

We’re into the second half of November now and you know what that means. Black Friday is the shopping event of the year, and now it’s literally staring us in the face. With discounts to be had on a whole range of stuff from home appliances and toys to beauty products, televisions, smartphones and much more, you’re not going to want to miss it.Follow live: The best early Black Friday deals to shop nowBecause there are often so many tech deals up for grabs on Black Friday, we’re taking a granular approach at IndyBest. We’ve got guides on televisions, tech, and,...
FIFA
Videogamer.com

Fortnite welcomes Naruto in latest crossover update

The cast of popular anime Naruto Shippuden have arrived in battle royale shooter Fortnite in the game’s latest update. Naruto himself is joined by the rest of Team 7 in a series of additions that include cosmetics, locations and more. Outfits in the item shop include Naruto Uzumaki, Sasuke Uchiha, Sakura Haruno and Kakashi Hatake. Each of these outfits also includes an appropriate variant style.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

