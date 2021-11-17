ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Plenty of booster shots out there, but scarce appointments?

By Jim Morelli, Boston 25 News
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BGid8_0cynz9q900

BOSTON — Thanksgiving is barely a week away. And that seems to have set off a rush for COVID-19 booster shots. The result: at some vaccination locations, immediate appointments are hard to come by.

“We’ve definitely seen a spike in demand, and having the addition of the pediatric doses we’re seeing an increase in demand of that as well,” said pharmacist Alex Doyle.

Doyle runs Conley’s Drug Store in Ipswich when he’s not running vaccination clinics, such as the one Tuesday evening at the Newbury Elementary School, expected to draw up to a hundred booster-seekers, as well as a couple of hundred pediatric patients.

Doyle’s clinic is one of many efforts to make booster shots readily available. Which the state says, they are. The Department of Public Health said, so far, 800,000 Massachusetts residents have gotten a booster. For those that haven’t, the state runs four booster vaccination sites -- in Brockton, Danvers, Lowell and Springfield -- that show thousands of open appointments. And there are more than a thousand other booster sites, many of them drug stores.

And yet some have complained to Boston 25 News appointments are tight. It turns out that may be a factor of where you want to get immunized and when. For example, we found some CVS locations fully booked for the next several days but others, in the same vicinity, wide open.

For its part, CVS tells Boston 25 it continues to get booster dose shipments in and there is no shortage of vaccines. But there may be a shortage of appointments. Many stores seemed able to book no more than four appointments per hour. That does not surprise Doyle.

“Some of the larger chains continue to have staffing issues,” he said. “There’s only so much that one pharmacist can do when they’re checking prescriptions, counseling patients and expected to do shots on top of that.”

And COVID-19 shots are not the only ones the pharmacist might be administering. CVS offers flu shots as well as shingles vaccinations. And there’s one other issue at the chain pharmacies that may lead some to believe booster shots are hard to come by.

“Some of the stores may only have one of the brands,” Doyle said.

“CDC does allow people to mix and match, so they can choose any of the brands for their booster dose. But we’ve seen more consistently people sticking with what they got the first time.”

One overlooked option, Doyle said: independent drug stores, which commonly carry all the vaccine brands and usually can vaccinate on request.

And if you do end up unboostered over the holidays, Doyle said don’t panic.

“We still have some immunity,” he said. “Be patient and still continue to have other safe practices: mask-wearing, social distancing. Be very mindful around the holidays with these gatherings.”

Download the free Boston 25 News app for up-to-the-minute push alerts

>> Complete Covid-19 vaccine coverage

RESOURCES:

- Complete local and national coronavirus coverage here

- Follow us on Facebook and Twitter | Watch Boston 25 NOW

- Download our free apps for your phone and smart TV

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Fentanyl-laced marijuana fueling Connecticut overdoses, police say

HARTFORD, Ct. — Health officials in Connecticut are warning residents that a rash of recent statewide overdoses may be linked to fentanyl-laced marijuana. According to the Connecticut Department of Public Health, more than three dozen such overdoses were reported between July and Oct. 26, requiring the administration by first responders of naloxone for revival, WFSB-TV reported.
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Danvers, MA
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Massachusetts Health
Local
Massachusetts Vaccines
Boston, MA
Vaccines
City
Brockton, MA
Boston, MA
Health
City
Ipswich, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Thanksgiving air travel already breaking pandemic records

BOSTON — Thanksgiving is still four days away, but it’s already breaking pandemic travel records. The Transportation Security Administration reports 2.2 million people flew out of airports nationwide on Friday, Nov. 19 – considered to be the first day of Thanksgiving travel. PREVIOUS: The Best and Worst times to travel...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Recall alert: Odor-Eaters recalls select sprays due to presence of carcinogen

OAK BROOK, Ill. — Odor-Eaters on Wednesday recalled select lots of two aerosol spray products after internal testing detected low levels of a known carcinogen. Per the voluntary recall notice, 41 lots of Odor-Eaters’ Spray Powder and Stink Stoppers sprays were found to contain benzene, which can result in cancers - including leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow, as well as certain life-threatening blood disorders - if inhaled, consumed orally or absorbed through the skin.
OAK BROOK, IL
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston man killed in shooting outside 7-Eleven in Malden

MALDEN, Mass. — A 22-year-old Boston man is dead following a shooting outside a 7-Eleven convenience store on Salem Street in Malden. The Middlesex District Attorney’s office told Boston 25 News officers were alerted to the deadly shooting at approximately 9:40 p.m. Saturday. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 22-year-old Boston man. He was sent to a nearby hospital, where he later died.
MALDEN, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Dinner on the patio? First, hold the stench

DES MOINES, Iowa — (AP) — Parts of downtown Des Moines have been so transformed in the past decade by new apartments, trendy shops and microbreweries, it’s sometimes hard to reconcile the present with the not-so-distant past. But one strong reminder of the city's heritage remains: the stench. A pungent...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Booster#Flu Shots#Boston 25 News
Boston 25 News WFXT

State Police investigating serious single-vehicle crash in Sumner Tunnel

BOSTON — An investigating is underway following a single-vehicle crash that happened early Sunday morning in Boston’s Sumner Tunnel. The Massachusetts State Police told Boston 25 News troopers were alerted to the accident at approximately 3:20 a.m. When they arrived at the scene, they discovered that the crash happened on the ramp from the Sumner Tunnel to Storrow Drive.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
64K+
Followers
77K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy