ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Ringo Starr Will Be Your New Mentor In Masterclass

societyofrock.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLegendary Beatles drummer Ringo Starr is the latest rockstar to team up with MasterClass. He will be hosting his own virtual tutorial sessions on drumming and creative collaboration. The online course launches on November 22. The collaboration was announced during Masterclass’ first-ever First Look event, which...

societyofrock.com

Comments / 0

Related
NME

‘Let It Be’ director says he “doesn’t care” that Ringo Starr thinks film is “miserable”

Michael Lindsay-Hogg, the director of The Beatles‘ Let It Be film, has said he “doesn’t care” that Ringo Starr isn’t a fan of the documentary. Released in 1970, the project captured the Fab Four during recording sessions for their 12th studio album – also titled ‘Let It Be’ – and drew particular attention to heated exchanges between Paul McCartney and George Harrison.
MOVIES
loudersound.com

We regret to inform you that Eric Clapton is at it again

Eric Clapton doubles down on his anti-vaxxer stance in a podcast appearance, while blaming a bad Rolling Stone review for the demise of legendary late-60s rockers Cream. It seems a quiet and dignified retirement isn't on the cards for Eric Clapton, as the guitarist recently appeared on The Defender, a podcast hosted by vocal anti-vaccine campaigner Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. (Yes, he is a relation.)
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Paul McCartney: “Ringo Will Outlive Us All”

Sir Paul McCartney took the stage at the Royal Festival Hall in London on Friday, November 8, to discuss his new quasi-memoir, The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present—touching on everything from his relationship with John Lennon, his thoughts on a new Beatles museum in Liverpool, his distaste for passport photos and more, the night was another gem of new reflections from the now-79-year-old former-Beatle.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stewart Copeland
Person
Chad Smith
Person
Tom Morello
Person
Simon Kirke
Person
Ringo Starr
Person
Carlos Santana
Person
Matt Cameron
The Guardian

Lost psychedelic pop song with George Harrison and Ringo Starr unearthed

A lost, never-before-heard psychedelic pop song featuring George Harrison and Ringo Starr has been unearthed in a Birmingham loft. Radhe Shaam was written and produced by broadcaster and journalist Suresh Joshi in 1968 for a documentary film, East Meets West. The recording took place at Trident Studios in London, where Harrison and Starr were recording Hey Jude with the Beatles and offered to contribute guitar and drum work to the song.
MUSIC
The Independent

The 15 worst albums by classic bands, from Led Zeppelin to Queen

Rock’n’roll musicians have a habit of thinking of themselves like secular gods, but the truth is they’re not infallible. No matter how successful a band may or may not have been in the past, there’s never any guarantee their next record will live up to the heights they’ve previously scaled. Sometimes, everything that once went right just all goes wrong.There are often extenuating circumstances, of course. Band members may leave due to death, drugs or just good old-fashioned “musical differences”, or an ambitious new direction may turn out to be more like a swerve into oncoming traffic.Whatever the cause, the...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Hot Chili Peppers#Police
udiscovermusic.com

‘Goodnight Vienna’: Ringo Starr And Famous Friends Strike Gold

’In all the appreciation of the immediate post-Beatles careers of John, Paul and George, it’s too easy to overlook the huge success that Ringo Starr enjoyed in the first few years after the group’s demise. The years between 1971 and 1975 brought him seven US Top 10 singles, two of them No.1s, and a platinum-selling US No.2 album. On November 15, 1974, he kept his run of success going with the release of Goodnight Vienna.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Music
Metallica
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
wxhc.com

New podcast focusing on ‘Let It Be,’ featuring interviews with Paul McCartney & Ringo Starr, premiered today

The second season of the Amazon Originals podcast Rolling Stone's 500 Greatest Albums debuted today with an episode focusing on The Beatles' final studio effort, Let It Be. The Let It Be episode features new interviews with surviving Beatles Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, who share recollections about the making of the album, including the band's historic final concert on the roof of Apple headquarters in London.
MUSIC
Den of Geek

That Time Ringo Starr Played Frank Zappa in 200 Motels

With Peter Jackson’s re-cut of The Beatles: Get Back coming at the end of November, we are reminded the Beatles were cinematic stars as well as musical artists. Beyond the group’s films, John Lennon played Private Gripweed in Richard Lester’s How I Won the War, and Ringo Starr acted in quite a few films. His choices were far more in keeping with the underground and independent air of the time. Starr starred with Peter Sellars in the anti-capitalist satire The Magic Christian, as the villain in the Spaghetti Western Blindman, and the voyeuristic Mexican gardener Emmanuel in the sex farce Candy. But his most counterculture and independent nod was as Frank Zappa in the film 200 Motels (1971). A special edition of its soundtrack, Frank Zappa 200 Motels 50th Anniversary Edition, is coming out on Dec. 17.
MOVIES
New Haven Register

Ringo Starr Launches Online Class on How to Play Drums

Ringo Starr wants to share some peace and love — and his experience playing drums for one of the most famous bands of all time. Starr launched an online class on drumming and creative collaboration, with the legendary percussionist of The Beatles teaming with MasterClass for the 12-part course. In his class, Starr shares his approach to drumming and creative process.
MUSIC
94.3 Jack FM

Paul McCartney disagrees that The Beatles are the greatest band of all time

So, The Beatles are the greatest band of all time, right? Not if you ask Paul McCartney. Sir Paul himself feels that The Everly Brothers deserve the honor. British newspaper the Daily Mail reports that, according to a passage in his new book ﻿The Lyrics, the former Beatle says he and band mate John Lennon were plenty inspired by the pioneering American rock ‘n’ roll duo.
MUSIC
wcsx.com

Robert Plant: His 41 Best Post-Led Zeppelin Songs, Ranked

Robert Plant’s post-Led Zeppelin career has been a wild series of adventures down different artistic and stylistic paths. The man does not rely on his history and he certainly doesn’t want to reproduce it. Indeed, Plant has spent the past four decades exploring new sounds… and sometimes, some very old...
MUSIC
Cinema Blend

Why Paul McCartney And Ringo Starr Weren’t Interviewed For Peter Jackson’s The Beatles Get Back

The Beatles are, quite simply, one of the biggest bands that has ever existed. Considering their popularity, it’s no surprise that an endless amount has been written about them and multiple documentaries and even dramatic films have been made about them. And while we unfortunately lost John Lennon far too early, the rest of the Beatles have been more than willing to talk about their time making music when they’ve been asked. But for the new Disney+ documentary series The Beatles: Get Back, Peter Jackson decided he did not want to ask. While he could have brought Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr in for modern interviews, Jackson says that’s not the way he wanted to tell the story.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy