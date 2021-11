Kevin Porter Jr. and Jalen Green have a strong mutual bond before and during the season. They started communicating with each other on Instagram. Green would always notice Porter on his Instagram live story because of simple remarks. “KP, you know that’s a scary backcourt,” Green said. Which Porter responded back with “Don’t say too much ha-ha.” It became noticeable that both players wanted to play with each other. These two had an incredible battle when they went up against each other in the G-League, as Porter had 28 points to Green’s 22.

NBA ・ 3 DAYS AGO