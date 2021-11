The top tournaments in the PDC follow each other in rapid succession. From Saturday afternoon the title will be fought for in the Grand Slam of Darts. A major in which mainly champions and losing finalists participate. From other TV tournaments, but also the youth World Championship and the winners of the various annual rankings. With a few strong qualifiers, including Raymond van Barneveld, and a unique format, the Grand Slam of Darts is one of the highlights of the autumn season.

SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO