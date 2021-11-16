ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

[VIDEO] Deer bursts through hospital doors after being hit by car

By Tamera Twitty tamera.twitty@outtherecolorado.com
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3snz2g_0cynyTCP00
File photo, not the deer involved in this story. Photo Credit: JRLPhotographer (iStock).

A young doe burst through the doors at Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Institute in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Sunday after presumably being hit by a car.

A video posted by the institute shows the deer frantically run past shocked people, into the hospital and up the escalator.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries responded to the scene and were able to remove the deer.

After a medical examination, it was determined that the doe had serious injuries to its sinuses. The doe was euthanized later that day.

Comments / 0

Related
OutThere Colorado

2 dead in Park County after head-on crash involving stolen vehicle

Two people are dead following a head-on crash Thursday afternoon near Bailey, according to the Colorado State Patrol. Authorities received reports just before 3 p.m. of a vehicle driving recklessly on U.S. Highway 285. As troopers were headed to the area, the vehicle collided head-on into another vehicle just north of Bailey, said Trooper Gary Cutler, spokesman for the state patrol.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Driver running from police loses control, resulting in two fatalities in Colorado

The driver and the passenger of a vehicle that was being pursued by a Colorado State Patrol (CSP) trooper died on Thursday after the driver lost control in oncoming traffic. CSP was notified of a reckless driver that was traveling northbound on Highway 285 near Kenosha Pass at around 3:00 PM. A trooper caught up with the driver of a 2009 Saab and reportedly observed them speeding and 'making bad passes' in a school zone, a CPS news release said.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Baton Rouge, LA
Accidents
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Accidents
Baton Rouge, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Baton Rouge, LA
OutThere Colorado

Multiple people shot at park in Colorado, shooter flees scene

Five teenagers were wounded Monday afternoon in a shooting at a park near an Aurora high school, the Aurora Police Department announced. Police said five victims between the ages of 14 and 17 were located at Nome Park at Peoria Street and East 13th Avenue, just north of Aurora Central High School. Police announced the shooting at 1 p.m.
AURORA, CO
OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

Colorado State
3K+
Followers
418
Post
484K+
Views
ABOUT

OUR MISSION. To Inform. Inspire. Guide. WHO WE ARE. OutThere Colorado is a leading platform intent on inspiring people to seek meaningful experiences in the outdoors. Through a variety of highly shareable original content—including jaw-dropping video and photography, engaging articles, and immersive destination profiles—OutThere is building a rapidly growing national audience. OutThere’s engaging content drives users to create the experiences they seek beyond the device, helping them lead an informed, inspired, and experience-rich life outdoors. WHAT WE BELIEVE. We are about the trip and the trail. The pause button. Disconnecting so we can reconnect. We celebrate messy hair, dusty shoes, windows down, no wi-fi, road trips, the best burger, powder days and car camps. We are driven by our deep respect for our environment, and our passionate commitment to sustainable tourism and conservation. We believe in the right for everyone - from all backgrounds and cultures - to enjoy our natural world, and we believe that we must all do so responsibly. We seek to tell the best stories about the best places, but we feel a responsibility to educate our followers on how to tread lightly to preserve these special places for future generations. As a media company, we are leveraging our platform as an advocate to conserve our natural world in the interests of everyone today, tomorrow and generations from now.

 https://outtherecolorado.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy