ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Ambulance Driver Charged With DUI, Vehicular Homicide After Patient Dies

The Breakfast Club
The Breakfast Club
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pxJJc_0cynyJcN00

Donkey Of The Day For Tuesday, November 16th goes out to an Ambulance driver who was charged with a DUI, vehicular homicide after the patient he was transporting was killed. A patient was reportedly in the back of the ambulance unrestrained by driver Kevin McCorvey when the ambulance went into a ditch flipping over.

Authorities say that McCorvey was driving drunk with an open container in the vehicle. McCorvey also had admitted to an officer that he had smoked marijuana, took Adderal, and was drinking beer before the accident. He is currently being held in Fulton County Jail.

Please give Kevin McCorvery the biggest Donkey of The Day.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Vehicular Homicide#The Ambulance
New York Post

Allegedly intoxicated paramedic kills patient after crashing ambulance

A Georgia paramedic who allegedly admitted to being high on drugs has been arrested after crashing his ambulance and killing the patient he was transporting — before trying to flee the scene in an Uber. Kevin McCorvey, 34, is accused of flipping the non-emergency ambulance he was driving when he...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

UPDATE: Ambulance driver charged in connection to deadly crash in Fairburn

UPDATE (CBS46)— Kevin T. McCorvey, 34, has been identified as the ambulance driver and he is facing a slew of charges for the deadly Friday night crash in Fairburn. According to investigators, McCorvey was driving a non-emergency ambulance under the influence. State troopers say McCorvey ran off the road causing...
FAIRBURN, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KPLC TV

Family seeks justice after man killed in ambulance DUI crash

ATLANTA (WGCL) - A family wants answers after a man died in an ambulance crash in Metro Atlanta. The driver, 34-year-old Kevin McCorvey, is charged with homicide by vehicle and driving under the influence. “My dad was a fighter. He was the life of the party. He was very involved,...
ATLANTA, LA
Port Townsend Leader

Vehicular assault charge still pending for driver in US 101 crash

David Scott Johnson didn’t show up in Jefferson County Superior Court last Friday as hoped. Prosecutors weren’t surprised, however. Johnson is incarcerated at the Washington Corrections Center in Shelton following his guilty pleadings for five felony counts in Clallam County District Court for arson, assault, theft of a motor vehicle, and other charges that stemmed from a crime spree in June that started in Blyn and ended on a stretch of US Highway 101 south of Discovery Bay.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WA
KNOX News Radio

Driver faces DUI charge after hitting Mayville building

A Mayville (ND) woman faces drunk-driving charges after her vehicle crashed into a building early this (Thu) morning. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says 35-year-old Jessica Estrada was driving a compact SUV at 2:15 AM when it ran into the State Farm Insurance building on Highway 200 in Mayville. Troopers...
MAYVILLE, ND
cbs3duluth.com

Driver charged with vehicular manslaughter that killed 148th fighter wing member

HINCKLEY, MN. (CBS3) - The 21-year-old woman who crashed into the 148th Fighter Wing Member on May 14th has been charged with criminal vehicular homicide. According to court documents, Cambridge native, Tabitha Sue Sigler was under the influence when she crossed over the median and struck Master Sgt. David T. Greiner’s SUV while driving down I-35 South near Hinckley.
HINCKLEY, MN
New York Post

Henry Ruggs III hit with more charges after fatal DUI crash

Former NFL Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III is now facing five charges stemming from his fiery car crash this week that left a woman dead. Clark County prosecutors on Friday tacked on additional felony charges DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm, reckless driving resulting in substantial bodily harm and a misdemeanor charge of possession of a firearm while under the influence, according to court documents obtained by the Las Vegas Review Journal.
NFL
11Alive

Patient dies following ambulance crash, Fairburn Police say

FAIRBURN, Ga. — For the latest on this story click here. Fairburn Police are on the scene of a deadly crash involving an ambulance Friday evening. The crash happened at W. Campbellton St. near Golightly St. in Fairburn shortly after 7 p.m., according to Fairburn Police. Authorities said the incident...
FAIRBURN, GA
thv11.com

Ambulance driver facing charges tried to leave in Uber after deadly crash

ATLANTA — New details are being released from the Fairburn Police Department about the driver of a deadly ambulance crash that killed a patient Friday night. The crash happened shortly before 7:25 p.m. on West Camplebellton Street at Golightly Street in Fairburn. The ambulance driver, a 34-year-old certified paramedic, is...
ATLANTA, GA
Shelbyville Times-Gazette

Wreck injures 2 children; driver charged with DUI

The driver of a vehicle in which two children were injured late Thursday night was charged with DUI and two counts of vehicular assault. Marquitta Lockett ran off East Depot Street at Locust Street and struck a utility pole around 10:45 p.m., a Shelbyville police report said. The children in...
SHELBYVILLE, TN
The Breakfast Club

The Breakfast Club

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
376K+
Views
ABOUT

The World's Most Dangerous Morning Show

 https://thebreakfastclub.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy