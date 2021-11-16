Ambulance Driver Charged With DUI, Vehicular Homicide After Patient Dies

Donkey Of The Day For Tuesday, November 16th goes out to an Ambulance driver who was charged with a DUI, vehicular homicide after the patient he was transporting was killed. A patient was reportedly in the back of the ambulance unrestrained by driver Kevin McCorvey when the ambulance went into a ditch flipping over.

Authorities say that McCorvey was driving drunk with an open container in the vehicle. McCorvey also had admitted to an officer that he had smoked marijuana, took Adderal, and was drinking beer before the accident. He is currently being held in Fulton County Jail.

Please give Kevin McCorvery the biggest Donkey of The Day.