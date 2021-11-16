ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

‘National Champions’ Will Explore Gritty World of College Sports in New Trailer

By Samantha Whidden
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

With National Champions set to premiere on December 10th, the production team STXFilms has released a new trailer for the upcoming college sports film. Directed by Ric Roman Waugh, who is best known for the world disaster film Greenland, National Champions follows a star quarterback who “ignites” a player’s strike just...

outsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
theplaylist.net

‘National Champions’ Trailer: Stephan James Risks Everything To Change The Game

The sports world is no stranger to making headlines with controversial topics. The sports world has seen it all, from peaceful protests to a certain Green Bay Packer’s medical takes. Ric Roman Waugh‘s (“Shot Caller“) upcoming “National Champions” sets out to tell its own headline-worthy story with a movie about equal compensation for all college athletes.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Bossip

A Swole Stephan James Leads Player’s Strike Before The Big Game In Explosive College Football Drama “National Champions” [Trailer]

Stephan James, Uzo Aduba AND J.K. Simmons? In the same film??. We love a good football movie that tells a legendary story (“Remember The Titans”), delves into player shenanigans (“Friday Night Lights”), taps into the dark side of pro sports (“Any Given Sunday”), and tackles culturally relevant topics like “National Champions” which goes from 0-100 real quick in the trailer you can view below:
NFL
ramascreen.com

Poster And Trailer For NATIONAL CHAMPIONS Starring Stephan James, JK Simmons, Uzo Aduba, Kristin Chenoweth

STXFilms has released these poster and trailer for NATIONAL CHAMPIONS. Starring Stephan James (If Beale Street Could Talk, Selma), Academy Award winner J. K. Simmons, Alexander Ludwig (“Vikings,” Lone Survivor), Lil Rel Howery, Tim Blake Nelson, Emmy Award winner Kristin Chenoweth, Timothy Olyphant, and Emmy Award winner Uzo Aduba. Directed...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J. K. Simmons
Person
Timothy Olyphant
Person
Uzo Aduba
Person
Kristin Chenoweth
Person
Jeffrey Donovan
Person
Alexander Ludwig
Person
Ric Roman Waugh
IGN

National Champions - Official Trailer

Three days before the college football national championship game, star quarterback LeMarcus James (Stephan James) and teammate Emmett Sunday (Alexander Ludwig) ignite a player's strike declaring they won't compete until all student-athletes are fairly compensated. With billions of dollars on the line, the stakes could not be higher as their head coach (J.K. Simmons) and various stakeholders (Lil Rel Howery, Tim Blake Nelson, Andrew Bachelor, Jeffrey Donovan, David Koechner, Kristin Chenoweth, Timothy Olyphant, and Uzo Aduba) race to protect or destroy the prevailing collegiate athletics system. National Champions, directed by Ric Roman Waugh, arrives in theaters on December 10, 2021.
FOOTBALL
First Showing

Student Athletes Strike in 'National Champions' Football Movie Trailer

"We gotta stick together on this, fellas." STX Films has unveiled the trailer for National Champions, an intriguing new football movie arriving in theaters this December. Unlike American Underdog (also out this fall), this one isn't so triumphant, as it tells the story of the student athlete strike. This movie follows a star quarterback, LeMarcus James plus teammate Emmett Sunday, who ignites a players strike hours before the biggest game of the year to fight for fair compensation, equality and respect for the student-athletes. With billions of dollars at risk and legacies on the line, the stakes could not be higher. Starring Stephen James as LeMarcus, Alexander Ludwig as Emmett, J.K. Simmons, Lil Rel Howery, Tim Blake Nelson, Andrew Bachelor, Jeffrey Donovan, David Koechner, Kristin Chenoweth, Timothy Olyphant, Uzo Aduba, and Tony Winters. It's kind of exciting to see a football movie that is not about the game, instead about how much money is involved and how (college) players don't make what they really deserve.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Popculture

'National Champions': First Look and Trailer Released for Movie Produced by Russell Wilson

A new football movie produced by Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson be released very soon. STX Films revealed the trailer and first look at the film National Champions, which will drop nationally on December 10. Wilson is an executive producer and makes an appearance in the film. National Champions has an all-star cast, including, Stephan James, J. K. Simmons, Alexander Ludwig, Lil Rel Howery, Tim Blake Nelson, Wilson, Andrew Bachelor, Jeffrey Donovan, David Koechner with Kristin Chenoweth with Timothy Olyphant, and Uzo Aduba.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#National Champions#Sports Film#Stxfilms#Stephan James J K
horrorsociety.com

Watch the All-New Season Four Trailer of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous

DreamWorks Animation has released the full season four trailer for the Annie Award®-winning hit Netflix series Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous debuting December 3! Joining the cast this season includes Kirby Howell-Baptiste (Cruella, The Good Place) and Haley Joel Osment (The Kominsky Method). Check out the trailer for season four below!
TV SERIES
GeekTyrant

New Trailer for the Kurt Warner Sports Drama AMERICAN UNDERDOG with Zachary Levi

Lionsgate has released a new trailer for the wonderful-looking inspirational sports drama American Underdog. The movie stars Zachary Levi in the role of football star Kurt Warner, and the film tells the true story of the road he took to become an NFL champion. I enjoy a good inspirational sports...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Sports
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

298K+
Followers
30K+
Post
101M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy