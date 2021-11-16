ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Americas

Portugal’s new law shows that the balance of power is shifting towards workers

By Independent TV
The Independent
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you work at home, should your boss be able to call you outside of working hours? In Portugal, the answer is no. The balance of power between workers and bosses has shifted radically across...

www.independent.co.uk

Comments / 1

Related
FOX2Now

Portugal’s new law penalizes employers for contacting workers at home

LISBON, Portugal — Portugal’s parliament approved Friday new labor laws on working from home, introducing additional protection for employees who do their job away from company premises. The new rules are a response to the trend of more staff working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic, Portugal’s Socialist government said....
ECONOMY
thesource.com

Portugal Passes New Labor Laws, Illegal For Boss To Text You After Work

Portugal is making it illegal for your boss to text you after work. The Portuguese parliament passed new labor laws last week with the goal of giving remote workers a healthier work-life balance. According to the new laws, employers could face penalties for contacting employees outside work hours. They will...
AMERICAS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Balance Of Power#Working Hours#Bargaining Power#Uber#German
Complex

New Portugal Law Makes It Illegal for Employers to Contact Employees After Work Hours

A new law in Portugal aims to improve the work-from-home experience by barring employers from contacting employees after work hours have ended. The move came as part of legislation that was approved earlier this month, per USA Today. In short, the law makes it illegal for employers to contact employers after work hours—via text, etc.—and will also see penalties handed out to those who fail to follow suit.
AMERICAS
The Independent

Sources: Brazil withheld deforestation data 'til COP26's end

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro and Environment Minister Joaquim Leite both knew the Amazon region's annual deforestation rate had surged before the U.N. climate talks in Glasgow but kept results quiet to avoid hampering negotiations, according to three Cabinet ministers who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.Data from the National Institute for Space Research's Prodes monitoring system released Thursday showed the Amazon lost 13,235 square kilometers (5,110 square miles) of rainforest in the 12-month reference period from August 2020 to July 2021. That’s up 22% from the prior 12-month period and the worst in 15 years....
AMERICAS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Unemployment
Country
Portugal
Columbian

Rubin: Geopolitical power shifting to China

The world is changing faster than our sluggish political leaders — let alone the public — can manage. The COVID-19 virus and climate change move far more quickly than the international community, as we saw last week at the G-20 in Rome and the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland. Back home, rapid social shifts push many Americans to embrace fraudsters who promise to save them. The urgent need to upgrade our fraying democracy is blocked by GOP naysayers and Democratic Party infighting.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Guardian

Qatar’s multibillion-dollar World Cup signifies shifts in wealth and power

When Sepp Blatter, with that pained fixed grin, gingerly pulled the name Qatar out of the fateful envelope to anoint the host of the 2022 World Cup, widespread global bafflement accompanied the shockwaves propelled by the decision. The outcry that led ultimately to an earthquake at Fifa, followed by the fall of Blatter’s presidency and many other long-term chiefs, was prompted by astonishment and suspicion at the vote to send football’s greatest tournament to a tiny country so seemingly obscure.
UEFA
TheConversationCanada

Fear of travelling: Canadians need to put travel risk into perspective

The pandemic hit nearly two years ago, and since then, Canadians’ fear of travel has been a constant theme. Tuning into daily COVID-19 briefings likely contributed to this heightened sense of fear. In March 2020, the federal government issued a blanket travel warning, which was only lifted on Oct. 22, 2021. As recently as May 2021, Ontario Premier Doug Ford blamed travel and borders for a rise in cases when evidence pointed to there being other causes for case increases like lack of proper PPE, community spread, overcrowded housing and poverty. The “problem frame” here is how certain messages shared during...
TRAVEL
Washington Times

Biden so weak even Mexico now threatening America

The president of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, sent a somewhat threatening message Republicans’ way, telling them that if they dared oppose the 11 million illegals who President Biden wants to let cross to America, there would be you-know-what on ye olde Mexican political circuit to pay. On one hand,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, You're Barred From Entering the U.S., Starting Today

Millions of people are now being allowed to enter the U.S. for the first time in nearly 18 months. In mid-October, the White House announced that it would soon be opening up the country's borders to fully vaccinated travelers, after having prohibited most non-U.S. citizens from 33 countries during the thick of the pandemic. As of Nov. 8, travelers from dozens of countries can enter the U.S. if they show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test taken within three days of travel, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But not all fully vaccinated travelers are being permitted under the administration's new guidelines.
PHARMACEUTICALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy