Regulations for Bitcoin, Other Cryptocurrency Sought in Congress

bloomberglaw.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than one out of 10 Americans invest in crypto, study finds. A top House Republican is seeking to regulate cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and Ethereum, by setting clear jurisdictions for how the government oversees the industry — a new financial frontier. “We have an opportunity and a responsibility to...

news.bloomberglaw.com

The Motley Fool

The 5 Most Popular Cryptocurrencies on the Market Right Now

The best way to determine the popularity of cryptocurrencies is their market caps. The world's oldest cryptocurrency -- Bitcoin -- remains the most popular by far. Other popular cryptocurrencies include Ethereum, Binance Coin, Tether, and Solana. You might think that Dogecoin and Shiba Inu would be sitting at the top...
BUSINESS
bloomberglaw.com

Stablecoins: Systemically Important, Soon to Be Regulated

The President’s Working Group on Financial Markets issued a report (the “report”) on the future of stablecoins which included, among other things, a suggestion that certain activities conducted within a “stablecoin” arrangement may constitute “systemically important payment, clearing, and settlement activities.” This seemingly generic language suggests an application of a regulatory framework that may alter the digital asset landscape and usher in substantial changes to the taxation of digital assets.
CURRENCIES
bloomberglaw.com

Democrats Trying to Retool IRS Financial Data Plan

Congressional Democrats and the Biden administration are discussing a more narrowly targeted plan for financial institutions to provide more customer account data to the IRS, hoping that a tighter focus will assuage privacy concerns while still helping Democrats pay for their significant social spending plans. An administration official said in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
bitcoin.com

Ripple Proposes 'Real Approach to Cryptocurrency Regulation'

Ripple has published a proposal for a regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies called “A Real Approach to Cryptocurrency Regulation.” CEO Brad Garlinghouse explained that his company’s “proposed policy framework is a three-pronged approach of what can be done now,” noting that it is the result of Ripple’s “direct interactions with regulators and bipartisan policymakers.”
MARKETS
financialadvisoriq.com

Regulation or Revolution: A look into the future of cryptocurrency

After reaching a market valuation of around $2tn, digital assets may now rightfully be considered an asset class unto themselves. But with valuations comes attention, followed by scrutiny from regulators and other interested parties. Securities and Exchange Commission chair Gary Gensler recently called for more powers to oversee cryptocurrencies. And...
CURRENCIES
bitcoin.com

Russian Nationalists Prepare Bill to Regulate Cryptocurrency Mining

Lawmakers from the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia are gearing up to introduce a draft law designed to regulate crypto mining. The nationalists say the legislation will benefit both Russian citizens and the state, as well as those who want to get involved in the business legally. Nationalists Propose Regulations...
ECONOMY
International Business Times

Cryptocurrencies To Be Regulated: How Can Businesses Prepare?

With a range of cryptocurrencies widely available, the market developed quickly and regulators haven’t been able to keep up. While cryptocurrency falls under the SEC’s jurisdiction in the U.S., no firm regulatory framework with defined rules for trading has been imposed. Until now, businesses operating in crypto have mainly been worried about checking off boxes on requirements but are now realizing regulations, of some sort, are soon to come. We don’t know the full scope of those regulations just yet; however, the best way for businesses to prepare for the unknown is by showing regulators they’re already putting processes in place to maintain recordkeeping, an approach they’ve learned from the financial services industry. By maintaining thorough records and data, businesses are ensuring there is access if and when any specific information is required, while also mitigating other various risks such as money laundering.
MARKETS
ClickOnDetroit.com

El Salvador to build cryptocurrency-fueled "Bitcoin City"

LA LIBERTAD – In a rock concert-like atmosphere, El Salvador President Nayib Bukele announced that his government will build an oceanside “Bitcoin City” at the base of a volcano. Bukele used a gathering of Bitcoin enthusiasts Saturday night to launch his latest idea, much as he used a an earlier...
ECONOMY
bloomberglaw.com

Crypto Brokers Face Redefinition Under Proposed U.S. House Bill

A bipartisan group of House lawmakers wants to alter how the government defines who counts as brokers of crypto assets, less than a week after the current designation became law. Cryptocurrency transactions totaling $10,000 or more would no longer be treated as similar to cash for tax reporting purposes, though...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Shawano Leader

Is It Right About Bitcoin To Be The Top Most Cryptocurrency On Internet?

People regularly talk about different digital currencies which are in the world. When we direct somebody about investing in digital currency, we tell them about the sources and position of virtual money. Bitcoin is consistently a top-rated and most valuable cryptocurrency whose position has still not been taken. There are endless factors that describe Bitcoin as the most preferential digital money. Similar to that, the requirement of cryptocurrency is highly in demand because people find it much convenient to use it in different sectors.
CURRENCIES
bloomberglaw.com

ANALYSIS: DOJ Suit to Block Penguin Deal Looks for Harm Upstream

The Justice Department’s lawsuit to block the proposed $2.17 billion merger of blockbuster publishers Penguin Random House and Simon & Schuster is getting some attention as a harbinger of a new approach to merger control. Because the case looks for damage from the merger upstream, to the advances paid to aspiring authors, rather than downstream, to the prices consumers will pay for books, some observers reason that the DOJ is demonstrating less fealty to the “consumer welfare standard” in antitrust enforcement.
U.S. POLITICS
seeitmarket.com

Bitcoin and Cryptocurrencies Undergoing Healthy Price Reset

Pretty much everyone in crypto is hurting this week, with the overall Cryptocurrency market cap decreasing by over $300 billion since Sunday 11/14. The first domino to fall was Bitcoin (BTC) as the coin sold off 3% on Monday and then another 8% Tuesday, finally finding support at its 50-day moving average.
MARKETS
u.today

Ripple Introduces Its Framework for Cryptocurrency Regulations

San Francisco-based blockchain company Ripple has laid out its vision for regulating cryptocurrencies in the U.S. in its newly proposed framework, making a case for "clear communication and collaboration." It mentions the Eliminate Barriers to Innovation Act, a bipartisan bill that was passed by the U.S. House of Representatives in...
MARKETS
pocketnow.com

Analyst: Apple could embrace cryptocurrencies and accept Bitcoin, other crypto payments

Tim Cook recently sat down with Andrew Ross Sorkin for an interview for The New York Times DealBook online conference. In the interview, Cook talked about several things, including the importance of AR technologies, cryptocurrencies, and more. Cook explained that he finds cryptocurrencies “interesting” and that Apple is “looking at”...
BUSINESS
Quick and Dirty Tips

Bitcoin for Beginners: Understanding the Future of Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin for Beginners: Understanding the Future of Cryptocurrency. Subscribe on iTunesSubscribe on StitcherSubscribe on SpotifySubscribe on Google. While every cryptocurrency (such as Bitcoin and Ethereum) comes with investment risk, having some amount of your portfolio in digital currency may make sense, depending on your financial goals. Learn how various crypto strategies may boost your short- and long-term investment returns.
CURRENCIES

