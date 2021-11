Being a homeowner is a dream for many and celebs are no different. Cardi B has always wanted to own a crib in New York City and the rapper is now living her dream. The 29-year-old rapper shared the happy news on Instagram with her fans. To celebrate her newest achievement, she posted a photo of herself standing in the foyer with her back to the camera and arms stretched out in the air pointing toward the elegant staircase.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 19 DAYS AGO