ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Dog Blood are sitting on new music, says Boys Noize

By Rachel Narozniak
dancingastronaut.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Skrillex listeners continue to wait with baited breath for the multiple LPs of which the “Butterflies” maker made mention in March, Dog Blood fans can follow suit. The news comes thanks to Boys Noize‘s anything-but-subtle allusion to new music...

dancingastronaut.com

Comments / 0

Related
theprp.com

Code Orange Premiere Music Video For Brand New Single “Out For Blood”

Code Orange‘s bloody teases this week have culminated in a brand new single by the name of “Out For Blood“. The band once again enlisted director Max Moore to helm the music video for this newest release, which the band’s vocalist Jami Morgan had the following to say about, “When they go right, we go left. Code Orange is Out For Blood and we are just gettin’ started.”
MUSIC
metalinjection

EXHORDER Is Working On New Music

Exhorder released their first new album in 27 years titled Mourn The Southern Skies in 2019, and it doesn't look like they're looking to repeat that wait time. Vocalist Kyle Thomas said in an interview with Heavy New York that Exhorder has been writing and demoing songs throughout the pandemic, and is pretty much getting ready to hit the studio at some point.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boys Noize
Person
Skrillex
TheDailyBeast

ABBA’s Anni-Frid Lyngstad: ‘Never Say Never,’ There Could Be More New Music Still to Come

ABBA’s first album for 40 years, Voyage, is set to top the charts around the world in a glorious final act for the Scandinavian superstars. But singer Anni-Frid Lyngstad says “don’t be too sure” that the music won’t still go on. In what sounds like a classic ABBA hook from the 1980s, she told the BBC: “I have learned to say never to say never.” Lyngstad, now officially styled Princess Anni-Frid, dowager countess of Plauen as the widow of a Swedish prince, said that getting back into the studio with bandmate Agnetha Fältskog was like “coming back home again, having fun with my little sister... Once we closed the door behind us in the studio, we felt at home, both of us.” Benny Andersson, Lyngstad’s bandmate and former husband, has said he considers the album to be ABBA’s “swansong”—but added: “There are four of us. If they twist my arm, I might change my mind.” The album outsold the rest of the U.K. Top 40 combined on its release last week, guaranteeing it the No. 1 spot.
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

Claptone celebrates emotion on third studio album, ‘Closer’

The “joy” and occasionally, the “pain” of the human condition; around these elements revolves Closer, Claptone‘s third studio album. Contextualizing Closer in his long-form catalog, the enigmatic house man reflected, “Charmer [2015] was merely an introduction from a mystic being coming out of the shadows. On Fantast [2018], I tried to find my roots in nature, and it was more of an escapist album, whereas Closer embraces people and the universe inside them.”
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

WE ARE FURY give ‘Talking To Ghosts’ the remix treatment

As is becoming a trend with Canadian duo WE ARE FURY, their latest single “Talking To Ghosts” with Nikademis and SOUNDR has been given a full remix package with songs being released once each day in the time leading up to the album’s release. Enter ZIN, Sam Day, Darby and Blosso, and NO HOPE., who each got a chance to put their own take on “Talking To Ghosts.” The original saw WE ARE FURY go back to their melodic roots while the remixes go in a multitude of different directions. ZIN, harkening back to a popular term coined by Porter Robinson, puts a complextro twist on the original, Sam Day gives the tune a house touch, Darby and Blosso join forces for the first time on the joint release, while NO HOPE. slows things down a bit with a beautiful variation on the original.
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

Chet Porter delivers bonus ‘Paracosm’ remix taking on Kasbo’s ‘Hemma’

There have been no shortage of Kasbo remixes this year, as the producer shared a stellar, thoughtfully composed The Making of a Paracosm remix EP earlier this summer. And why should there be? Landing in Dancing Astronaut‘s the top five albums of 2020, Kasbo’s sophomore studio album purveyed some of the Swedish producer’s best work to date, so a grip of complementary remixes from top-notch talent like Just A Gent, Manila Killa, and more makes perfect sense. And while Chet Porter‘s late addition doesn’t count within the remix EP’s tracklist, the new bonus remix proves there’s still plenty of meat left on the Paracosm bone. Taking on “Hemma,” Chet Porter lays down a shimmering rework that continues to breathe new life into Kasbo’s groundwork originals.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Noize S#Dog Blood
dancingastronaut.com

Seven Lions taps Grandfather Machine for last-minute addition to ‘Returning To You’ remix package

Outside of Andrew Bayer describing Grandfather Machine as “a new project from an old friend of mine,” there isn’t too much information surrounding the newest Ophelia Records signee. But the label has always been one to unearth and champion deserving talent, doing so once again with a bonus fourth reimagining of Bayer’s cross with Seven Lions and Alison May, “Returning To You.”
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

David Guetta adds new cut to his Jack Back catalog with latest, ‘Alive’

Leaning into house territory for his latest delivery, David Guetta has returned once again to his underground roots as Jack Back, this time offering fans an expressive tech-house output, “Alive” alongside Roland Clark and Fancy Inc. Guetta’s newest work follows his link with Guz and Ferreck Dawn on their joint summer anthem, “I’ve Been Missing You” as well as a recent Clark and Fancy Inc. collaboration on Vintage Culture‘s “Free.”
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

Veteran duo Vindata announce breakup, intentions to forge ahead as a solo project

Vindata was once one of the most enticing electronic acts to come out of LA during EDM’s global boom over the last decade, though now the duo has called it quits, citing creative differences as the catalyst for parting ways. Formerly comprised of Branden Ratcliff and Jared Poythress, Poythress will depart the group, leaving Ratcliff as the sole member of Vindata as the project forges ahead as a solo endeavor. The news comes only months after the duo’s Monstercat-championed LP, With Opened Eyes, hit shelves earlier this summer.
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

Bonobo releases new single ‘Otomo’ with O’Flynn ahead of upcoming album

Bonobo has unveiled his latest single “Otomo” with O’Flynn, cropped from his seventh studio album Fragments. The British musician follows his two October singles, “Rosewood” and “Tides,” adding a new dimension to the upcoming EP as his breathtaking new track takes a sample from the 100 Kaba Gaidi Bulgarian choir. Coming together as the fourth track of the LP, slated to land in January, 2022 via Ninja Tune, Bonobo shared some insights into the production process of “Otomo,” stating,
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
dancingastronaut.com

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak take listeners down to the disco with debut LP, ‘An Evening With Silk Sonic’

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak‘s disco-inspired, soul-inflected side-project, Silk Sonic, has released its debut album. An Evening With Silk Sonic finds the pair diving deep into ’70s disco atmospheres, their project encapsulating a vintage Motown feel with a modernized, contemporary edge. While the first two singles showed listeners what they...
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

Juelz descends on Sable Valley for ‘Halloween IX’ ID, ‘Hideaway’

Juelz is renewing his Sable Valley membership with the release of his new single “Hideaway.” The Vancouver-based producer brings one of RL Grime‘s most sought after “Halloween IX” IDs to light as he follows up on his Paradise Lost EP released in August. “Hideaway” comes hot off Juelz’s back-to-back performance...
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

Boys Noize, ABRA’s ‘Affection’ just got a visual accompaniment [Watch]

In late September, Boys Noize and ABRA came together for “Affection,” featured the German producer’s fifth studio album, +/- (pronounced “polarity”). The tracklisting has since been granted an accompanying visual, directed by Mad Max. Hazy visuals that show ABRA singing keep the tone of the video just as sultry as...
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

NERO delivers their own spin on Lakou Mizik and Joseph Ray’s ‘No Rival!’

NERO puts their best foot forward on a new remix of Lakou Mizik and Joseph Ray‘s “No Rival!” Slowing down the track’s original funk framework and creating a piece that finds the chanting take a more isolated approach, NERO creates an epic feel that twists the initial atmosphere of the track into something much more cinematic. While NERO as a group have taken on their own band member, Joseph Ray’s solo work, the new remix stylistically shares both acts’ signature hallmarks, leaving integral elements of the original cut intact, while also undoubtedly modifying the track in a way that screams NERO.
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

OOTORO sees through STMPD RCRDS release trilogy on a tech-house ‘Maniac’

OOTORO said it best: “i ain’t stoppin.” Amid an unremitting release crusade that entails a placement on Nightbass’ This Is Night Bass: Vol 13 compilation as well as a two-sided return to Terminal Underground, one of Jakarta’s finest products in the world of house music has been recalled to the STMPD RCRDS podium.
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

FrostTop takes to Gud Vibrations for latest heavy-hitting release, ‘BLOOD MOON’

What a week for Long Beach native FrostTop, who was announced as a part of Ultra Miami’s surprise phase two lineup drop and dispensed his latest single, “BLOOD MOON,” the very next day. “BLOOD MOON” is a high-energy single with trap influences that come in complete contrast to the laid-back Southern California lifestyle of his youth.
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

Vintage Culture, James Hype convene for first collaboration, ‘You Give Me A Feeling’

Everything Vintage Culture touches seems to turn to gold lately, including his new collaboration with James Hype, “You Give Me A Feeling.” The alluring club track combines slinky rhythms, beefy basslines, and smooth vocal hooks for a first-time tech-house meet up involving Vintage Culture and Hype. Although “You Give Me...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy