Campus From the Air, in Full Fall Glory

Full Sail University announced plans Wednesday to build a virtual production studio on its Winter Park, Florida campus. Opening for student use in early 2022, the virtual production studio will use Unreal Engine, a program originally used to create real-time 3D environments in video games. The unique technology allows students to use both computer graphics and live-action footage to create and render digital environments that look like real-life locations for use in film, television, and other media projects.

WINTER PARK, FL ・ 13 DAYS AGO