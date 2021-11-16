ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US retail sales rose 1.7% mom in Oct, ex-auto sales up 1.7% mom

By ActionForex.com
actionforex.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUS retail sales rose 1.7% mom in to USD 638.2B in October, above expectation...

www.actionforex.com

actionforex.com

New Zealand retail sales dropped -8.1% qoq in Q3, 12 of 15 industries down

New Zealand retail sales dropped -8.1% qoq in Q3, better than expectation of -10.2% qoq. Ex-auto sales dropped -6.7% qoq, also better than expectation of -7.6% qoq. Twelve of the 15 industries had lower sales volumes. By industry, the largest movements were: Food and beverage services – down -19%; Motor vehicle and parts retailing – down -12%; Department stores – down -24%; Hardware, building, and garden supplies – -down 15%.
AFP

Not quite $1: US chain Dollar Tree announces price hike

Inflation has come for Dollar Tree, which for decades lured American shoppers with promises of items costing just a buck, but which said Tuesday it must now raise those prices to $1.25. "The company believes this is the appropriate time to shift away from the constraints of the $1.00 price point in order to continue offering extreme value to customers," the company said in an earnings announcement. "This decision is permanent and is not a reaction to short-term or transitory market conditions." The company plans to complete the 25 percent price hike by next April, amid a wave of inflation that saw US consumer prices jump last month by their highest level in more than three decades.
AFP

US existing home sales rose modestly in October

Sales of existing homes in the United States rose for the second straight month in October, again pushing prices higher and squeezing inventory, an industry survey said Monday. The National Association of Realtors (NAR) said sales increased 0.8 percent from September to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 6.34 million, more than analysts had forecast. Home inventory dropped 0.8 percent to a 2.4-month supply at the current sales pace, though that was about the same as September, the NAR said. Prices meanwhile continued their upward climb, with the median existing home price hitting $353,900, 13.1 percent higher than the same month last year.
actionforex.com

Canada retail sales dropped -0.6% mom in Sep, better than expectation

Canada retail sales dropped -0.6% mom to CAD 56.6B in September, better than expectation of -1.6% mom decline. The contraction was led by sales at motor vehicle and parts dealers (-1.6%) as new car dealer sales (-2.8%) continued to struggle amid global supply shortages for semiconductor chips. Sales dropped in 7 of 11 subsectors, representing 63.5% of retail trade. Excluding gasoline stations and motor vehicle and parts, sales dropped -0.3% mom. In October, advance estimate shows a 1.0% mom rebound in sales.
pymnts

Today in Retail: October Retail Sales Up 1.7%; Walmart Earnings Show Shoppers Returning to Stores

In today’s top retail news, retail sales grew for the third month in a row in October, while Walmart says its omnichannel approach and infrastructure investments have prepared it to meet customer demand this holiday season. Also, Chase has partnered with delivery platform Gopuff to offer rewards to consumers, and an increasing number of people are considering gifting refurbished items amid supply shortages.
FXStreet.com

Robust US Retail Sales lift DXY, USD/JPY ratchets higher

Summary: The Dollar Index, a favourite gauge of the Greenback’s value against a basket of 6 major currencies, ratcheted higher, finishing at fresh 16-month peak at 95.85 (95.50 yesterday). US Retail Sales in October surged 1.7% more than the 1.3% rise that most economists expected. September’s data was revised upwards to 0.8% from a previous 0.7%. The strong sales report lifted the benchmark US 10-year treasury yield two basis points top 1.63%. Other US economic data were better than forecasts which saw the broad-based Dollar strength maintained. The Euro extended its slump, finishing at 1.1317 (1.1380), as Europe continues to deal with a widening Covid outbreak amidst high energy prices. Sterling, however, was little changed, clinging to 1.3430 (1.3427) heading into today’s UK inflation data. The Australian Dollar (AUD/USD) tumbled 0.58% to 0.7297 from 0.7350 after the RBA’s latest meeting minutes reconfirmed that the Aussie central bank is in no rush to hike rates next year. The drop in the Aussie, together with broad-based USD strength pulled the Kiwi (NZD/USD) lower to 0.6995 (0.7043). Against the yield sensitive Japanese Yen, the Greenback rose 0.48% to 114.67 from 114.07, a near one-month peak. The Dollar finished higher against the Asian and Emerging Market Currencies. USD/SGD rallied 0.27% to 1.3567 (1.3537) while the USD/CNH pair (Dollar-Offshore Chinese Yuan) was last at 6.3905 from 6.3835. Global equity prices rose on the economic optimism generated by the Sales report. The DOW settled at 36,225 from 36,087, up 0.31%. The S&P 500 rose 0.42% to 4,707 (4,683).
Financial World

US retail sales soar 1.7% as Americans kickstart holiday shopping, brighten outlook

On Tuesday, US Commerce Department data had unveiled that US retail sales had shot up robustly in October, as more Americans appeared to have started off their holiday shopping much earlier-than-anticipated amid frets that a steep shortage of raw materials could lead to a cataclysmic scarcity of consumers’ goods, eventually handing out the US economy a solid start to an all-important fourth quarter shopping that includes Black Friday, Christmas and New Year.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
cheddar.com

Retail Sales Up Despite Inflation Concerns

Things are expensive: both the important and the not-so-important stuff. October saw the largest year-to-year increase in the consumer price index in over 30 years. Inflation remains a top concern for the average American consumer as some stress over the price of everyday essentials like milk, beef, and gasoline. But that doesn't seem to be affecting overall retail shopping. U.S. retail sales rose by 1.7% in October, a sign that consumers are willing to spend more heading into the holidays despite rising inflation. The elevated spending levels suggest solid holiday sales this month and next. On top of that, major retailers like Target and Walmart have come out this week and said they're set to be fully stocked for the holiday season, easing any concerns customers might have about supply chain issues leaving empty shelves before the holidays. Brittain Ladd, retail strategist and consultant, joins None of the Above to discuss.
FXStreet.com

Breaking: US Retail Sales rise by 1.7% in October vs. 1.2% expected

US October Retail Sales data beats expectations, supporting the US dollar. Headline and core sales rise 1.7% MoM versus forecasts for 1.2% and 1.0% growth respectively. US Retail Sales rose by 1.7% MoM in October, according to data published by the US Census Bureau revealed on Tuesday. That was above market expectations for a MoM rise of 1.2% and above the (upwardly revised from 0.7%) 0.8% MoM gain seen in September.
Vindy.com

Wed. 9:39 a.m.: Americans ramped up retail spending a strong 1.7% last month

WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans largely shrugged off higher prices last month and stepped up their spending at retail stores and online, providing a boost to the economy. Retail sales rose a seasonally adjusted 1.7 percent in October from September, the U.S. Commerce Department said this morning. That’s the biggest gain since March and up from 0.8 percent in the previous month. Much of the sales increase also reflected higher prices.
actionforex.com

USD Gained As US Retail Sales Are Awaited

The USD tended to gain against a number of its counterparts yesterday as the market’s attention turns to the release of the US retail sales growth rate for October in today’s American session. It should be noted that shortly after the release also the US industrial production growth rate for the same month is to be released and could extend the volatility for the greenback. On a monetary level the market’s bets on whether the Fed will tighten its monetary policy at a faster pace, after the release of the US CPI rates for October last week, were carried forward and we note Atlanta Fed President Bostic’s speech later on today. On a more fundamental level, we note the friendly tone in the meeting of US president Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping and its characteristic that the Chinese leader called the US president an “old friend”, while also called for more cooperation and communication. The Yuan tended to gain and the partial thawing of tensions in the US-Sino relationships could create some safe haven outflows for the USD and provide support for commodity currencies such as the Aussie. US stockmarkets presented little volatility yesterday, yet we would note that Tesla’s share price continued to drop given also that Elon Musk threatened to sell another part of its shareholdings in a Twitter spat with Democratic senator Sanders.
theedgemarkets.com

US retail sales jump by most since March, topping forecasts

WASHINGTON (Nov 16): US retail sales rose in October for a third month, signalling households continue to spend even with the fastest inflation in decades. The value of overall retail purchases increased 1.7% last month, the most in seven months, following an upwardly revised 0.8% advance in September, Department of Commerce (DOC) figures showed on Tuesday. Excluding gas and motor vehicles, sales gained 1.4% in October. The figures are not adjusted for price changes.
kitco.com

Gold price holding firm following 1.7% increase in U.S. retail sales

(Kitco News) - The gold price is off its highs but still holding gains near a five-month high even as U.S. consumers spent more than expected in October. U.S. retail sales rose 1.7% last month, down from September’s 0.8% increase according to the latest data from the U.S. Commerce Department, released Tuesday; the data significantly beat expectations as economists were forecasting a 1.3% rise.
Fortune

Retail sales jumped 1.7% in October despite higher prices and supply chain woes

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Americans largely shrugged off higher prices last month and stepped up their spending at retail stores and online, providing a boost to the economy. Retail sales rose a seasonally adjusted 1.7% in October from September,...
FXStreet.com

US Retail Sales: The Fed gets an early Christmas present

October Retail Sales soar 1.7%, Control Group adds 1.6%. Federal Reserve bond program taper receives green light. US Treasury rates, equities and the dollar rise. The Federal Reserve can rest easy. American consumers may be upset with inflation but that has not dampened their enthusiasm for holiday shopping. The Fed...
cityindex.co.uk

US open: Stocks mixed as retail sales jump, despite rising prices

FTSE -0.07% at 7346. US stocks are set to open mixed but with just mild gains or losses, with retailers’ quarterly earnings and retail sales data in focus. Retail sales surged higher in October, jumping 1.7% month on month, well up from the upwardly revised 0.8% from September and ahead of the 1.4% expected.
actionforex.com

Dollar Continues March Higher after the US Retail Sales Release

US retail sales are the highlight of today. The figure climbed by 1.7% m/m for October as compared to 0.8% in the previous month, driving the greenback higher. Despite supply issues and delivery delays, there is a strong belief that customers will begin their holiday shopping earlier this year. Vice...
