Mental Health

Mental Mondays with Matty Willz: Love Shouldn’t Hurt

By jamaalb
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RGtNt_0cynq4B300
Source: Radio One / Radio One

First things first: Abuse is NEVER okay. But for some people struggling with a toxic relationship, abuse can take on a form they may have never seen coming. Today Matty speaks with Ebony Jae (IG @ebony_jae), an LISW in Ohio and Georgia and Founder/Managing Director of Enduring the Course Inc. about this very important topic during National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Comments / 0

Z1079

Z1079

Cleveland, OH
ABOUT

Cleveland's #1 station for Hip-Hop and R&B and new home of the @MorningHustleAM!

 https://zhiphopcleveland.com

