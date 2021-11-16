Mental Mondays with Matty Willz: Love Shouldn’t Hurt

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Source: Radio One / Radio One

First things first: Abuse is NEVER okay. But for some people struggling with a toxic relationship, abuse can take on a form they may have never seen coming. Today Matty speaks with Ebony Jae (IG @ebony_jae), an LISW in Ohio and Georgia and Founder/Managing Director of Enduring the Course Inc. about this very important topic during National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.