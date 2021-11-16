ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EU Report Calls for More Health-Specific Incident Response

By Marianne Kolbasuk McGee
Cover picture for the articleCyberattacks on the European Union's healthcare sector grew by nearly 50% in 2020, over 2019, and continue to pose serious threats to patient safety, as well as to the entire health supply chain, says a new European Union Agency for Cybersecurity report assessing computer security incident response among EU...

