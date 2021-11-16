ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Africa's energy challenge

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnd how the upstream industry has to adapt to help meet it. Tension around Africa’s energy future has been palpable at the Africa Oil Week conference in Dubai these last few days. With COP26 running simultaneously in Glasgow, renewables, off-grid solutions and even a pan-African power grid have made a timely...

naturalgasworld.com

Energy Transition Must Be Guided By Reason, Not Panic

Increasingly this year, African oil- and gas-producing nations are being told that protecting the planet from climate change will come at the cost of their petroleum industries. Increasingly this year, African oil- and gas-producing nations are being told that protecting the planet from climate change will come at the cost...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Conversation U.S.

Why the oil industry's pivot to carbon capture and storage – while it keeps on drilling – isn't a climate change solution

After decades of sowing doubt about climate change and its causes, the fossil fuel industry is now shifting to a new strategy: presenting itself as the source of solutions. This repositioning includes rebranding itself as a “carbon management industry.” This strategic pivot was on display at the Glasgow climate summit and at a Congressional hearing in October 2021, where CEOs of four major oil companies talked about a “lower-carbon future.” That future, in their view, would be powered by the fuels they supply and technologies they could deploy to remove the planet-warming carbon dioxide their products emit – provided they...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Can South Africa embrace renewable energy from the sun?

Coal is still South Africa's primary source of electricity, despite the fact that many areas of the country average more than 2,500 hours of sunshine a year. By contrast, the UK averages just 1,500 hours of annual sunshine - so, for South Africa to make better use of this abundant energy source to generate its own electricity would make a lot of sense.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Is now the right moment for a flare gas sector in APAC?

A union of economic circumstance and technological maturity means that this may well be the perfect moment for flare gas to power projects to make their mark in APAC. Rising gas demand and rising gas prices are raising eyebrows among the energy-intensive industries of the Asia Pacific (APAC). In 2020-2021, demand for natural gas grew more in this region than in any other, and in the depths of the pandemic the year before it was one of only two regions not to see demand fall.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
State
California State
naturalgasworld.com

Alberta, Japan in MoU to pursue energy opportunities

The government of Alberta said November 22 it had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation (JOGMEC) to expand market access for the province’s energy sector. The MoU renews an existing commitment to natural resource cooperation and development, and includes initiatives in...
AGRICULTURE
naturalgasworld.com

France sees UAE as energy transition partner: press

The Emirati government has said it wants to take a quarter of the world hydrogen market. The UAE are a natural partner in the energy transition, French finance minister Bruno Le Maire was quoted by the Reuters news service as saying November 21. Le Maire is on tap to meet...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Energy transition will be difficult, shipbroker Gibson says

It is going to be a great challenge for some economies to move away from fossil fuels. The recent COP26 summit ended with sweeping pledges to address the threat of climate change, but it may be “extremely challenging” to move completely away from fossil fuels, shipbroker Gibson said November 19.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
#Energy Resources#Natural Gas#Energy Production#Pan African#Africans#Majors#Upstr
aithority.com

2021 Africa’s Business Heroes Winners Announced

The Top 10 represent seven African countries, with 80% operating businesses in rural areas and half of the finalists are female. Entrepreneurs from Egypt, Kenya and Nigeria make the Top Three; top 10 Finalists pitched live in a virtual grand finale connecting 14 locations across the world. The 2021 Africa’s...
ECONOMY
Brookings Institution

Africa’s youth lost out in Glasgow

As the COP26 meetings ended on Sunday, it quickly became clear that the region that will suffer the worst economic and social effects of rising temperatures—and that can least afford to cope with challenges climate change will bring—gained very little in Glasgow. Little agreement was reached on how to compensate African countries for the damage that centuries of fossil fuels and other emissions in rich countries will have on Africa’s development prospects owing to the current and future effects of climate change. The unfairness of the current situation—where today’s rich countries reached the highest levels of material welfare the world has ever seen primarily by harnessing cheap energy from fossil fuels, but most of the negative consequences of this strategy will fall on the world’s poorest countries—demands compensatory financing from the Global North to the Global South, especially Africa.
EDUCATION
odi.org

Advancing Africa’s industrialisation through regional integration

Join us online as we discuss some of the key issues facing trade policy-makers in the following webinars:. Aligning trade and climate policy for LDCs and Graduates (2 December) Industrialisation is crucial for Africa’s development and the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) could provide crucial impetus...
BUSINESS
Country
Nigeria
Country
Norway
Economy
Place
Africa
Industry
Place
Dubai
Energy Industry
Oil Prices
aithority.com

Cloudmania Opens Opportunities For Africa’s Business Market

Cloudmania aims to help businesses keep track of their data, performance and customers, and creates a single-pane view of the entire network. Cloudmania, an exclusive provider of Cloud Partner Programmes in Africa, has opened its doors in 13 countries across the continent. The indirect provider focuses on partner building and enablement by giving resellers the ability to resell superior solutions by leveraging Cloudmania.
ECONOMY
naturalgasworld.com

Uzbekistan awards tender for new gas plant

The Central Asian country, meanwhile, has ambitions of serving as a regional energy hub. The Uzbek government announced November 19 it had picked an international consortium to build a new combined-cycle gas turbine (CCGT) power plant. The country’s minister of energy said a consortium of French company EDF, Japan’s Sojitz...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
goal.com

Ranking Africa’s 10 World Cup hopefuls

GOAL ranks the 10 African sides still standing in the World Cup qualifying campaign. They made hard work of The Group of Life, and only qualified with a final-day victory over Benin. The DRC did end their campaign strongly, but they may struggle against the absolute biggest sides on the...
SOCCER
naturalgasworld.com

Canada’s Advantage Energy targets net zero by 2025

Modular CCS technology is the key to Montney producer's ambitious target. Canadian Montney producer Advantage Energy said November 18 it would leverage its deployment of modular carbon capture and storage (CCS) technology to reach net-zero in its Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions as early as 2025. “We plan to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Market, Policy, and Political Implications of the Global Gas Crisis

A number of factors have been put forward to explain the crisis. On October 18, 2021, Columbia University’s Center on Global Energy Policy (CGEP) hosted a special session of the Natural Gas Forum on the global nature of the current unexpected gas crisis, which has sparked chaos in many parts of the world. A number of factors have been put forward to explain the crisis, including a faster-than-expected pandemic recovery in economic demand that has precipitated global supply chain issues, extreme weather conditions around the world, and LNG facility outages. The forum was an opportunity for participants to discuss the underlying causes of the global gas crisis and its long-term market, policy, and political implications. The discussion started with outlooks for the winter across the European Union, Russia, the United States, and East Asia before turning to a debate over any longer-term implications of the natural gas crisis on the energy transition.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

McDermott to help with Ichthys LNG expansion

Japan’s INPEX operates the facility off the northwest coast of Australia. Upstream services firm McDermott said November 18 it secured an engineering contract to help extend production at the Ichthys LNG project in Australia. Japanese energy company INPEX operates the LNG project off the northwest coast of Western Australia. McDermott...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

India brings a close to Cairn chapter

The country’s long dispute with Cairn Energy is finally drawing to a close, but there is still work to be done to sell the country’s exploration potential. India is on the verge of putting its long-running, high-profile tax dispute with UK developer Cairn Energy in the rear-view mirror, an essential step if the government is to succeed in boosting investor confidence. New Delhi has been trying for years to woo foreign and private investors into the upstream, launching a series of reforms that date back to 2016. Investors, however, have remained wary of both the country’s reputation for bureaucracy as well as its support for controversial taxation policies. Despite various upstream reforms, including the introduction of the Hydrocarbon Exploration Licensing Policy (HELP) and the Open Acreage Licensing Pol...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

