Polymorphic Phishing Attacks: 5 Insights for MSP’s to Stop Them

Phishing emails are now skating past traditional defenses. Justin Jett, director of audit and compliance at Plixer, discusses what to do about it. Even with the most sophisticated email scanning and phishing detection system available, phishing emails are still a very common intrusion vector for cybercriminals to use to introduce malware, including ransomware, to a business’ network. That’s because 1) increasingly, legitimate systems are used; and 2) phishing emails can also be effective even when employees are highly educated and are good at spotting and reporting them.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 5 DAYS AGO