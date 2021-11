Israel’s Authority for Combating Terror Financing and Money Laundering has announced a tightening of regulations applying to the crypto and Fintech sectors. Israel is upping the ante in its fight against cryptocurrency crime. The Authority for Combating Terror Financing and Money Laundering announced via the authority director that new regulations have come into effect to combat criminal activity and normalize the use of cryptocurrency and other FinTech products. According to authority director Shlomit Wegman, the application of these regulations will help to establish order and clear standards.

WORLD ・ 7 DAYS AGO