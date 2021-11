LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Source: Storyblocks / Radio One

It’s often said that our thoughts can frame our outlook on the world. But how do we manage thoughts that can sometimes lead us to a dark place? We all know that it’s normal to sometimes experience doubt, anxiety and other complex emotions, but today we’d like to discuss healthy ways to deal with our own mind during trying times.