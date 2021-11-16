ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

The Real State of DevSecOps and Where It’s Going

inforisktoday.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat the Good News Is, What to Watch Out For, and What to Do About It. Shifting security...

www.inforisktoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
ZDNet

Over half of millennials are responsible for executing their parents' wills, but hardly any have access to their parents' online passwords

As COVID-19 spread, many American millennials finally began their estate planning. Yet, many of them do not have the correct digital information if their parents pass on, according to new research from Toronto -- Canada-based security and privacy company 1Password. In partnership with digital estate planning companies Trust & Will...
INTERNET
insidebitcoins.com

5 Best Cryptocurrency to Buy for 10x Gains – November 2021 Week 4

Bitcoin and Ethereum may control the crypto market, but several investors are searching for the next cryptocurrency for 10x gains to buy. The impressive results posted by other small-cap protocols has sparked the lookout for the next big hit in the crypto market. Below are some cryptocurrency for 10x gains...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
inforisktoday.com

The 2021 State of Industrial Cybersecurity

As the frequency and severity of cyber attacks on industrial organizations increase, defenders are struggling to keep ahead of threats. Security leaders know that a unified IT and OT approach is critical to protecting the safety and availability of operations, but are faced with cultural and technical differences between traditional IT best practices and what is possible in OT.
TECHNOLOGY
inforisktoday.com

Automation And Unification Enable A Cohesive Attack Surface Defense

Security And Financial Impacts Are Felt When A Collective Defense Is Hampered. Businesses today are building new ways to digitally connect with their customers by quickly adopting new technology while maintaining legacy investments. This brings about challenges for the security team as business data and tooling lead to a larger attack surface, new security technologies, and new security-relevant data.
TECHNOLOGY
inforisktoday.com

US, UK, Australia Issue Alert on Iranian APT Groups

Law enforcement and intelligence agencies in the U.S, U.K. and Australia have issued a joint advisory on unidentified Iran government-backed advanced persistent threat actors exploiting Fortinet and Microsoft Exchange ProxyShell vulnerabilities to attack organizations in their respective countries. The advisory from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, the Federal Bureau...
PUBLIC SAFETY
inforisktoday.com

Case Study: ABN Amro Secure Design for Digital Transformation to the Cloud

Discover how ABN Amro built a self-service threat modeling process for DevOps and scaled secure design across its organisation. ABN Amro reached out to IriusRisk as they embarked on a major digital transformation program - Project Apollo - moving from their private data centers to the cloud - which would affect 500+ teams across the organization. Threat modeling took centre stage in planning conversations as their security engineering team embarked on the ultimate effort to ‘start left’ in security - by implementing a self-service secure design process for developers.
COMPUTERS
inforisktoday.com

Threat Modeling: What, Why and How

The fundamental basis of threat modeling is identifying, communicating and managing security weaknesses. The key principle underpinning threat modeling is “secure design” which means in practice addressing design flaws. Ideally threat modeling activities will take place from the inception of the project at the design phase and continue throughout the development lifecycle.
SOFTWARE
inforisktoday.com

A Systematic Approach To Improving Software Security - RUGGED SDLC

Applications aren't the only iterative processes that today's developers have to contend with. Security has become of prime importance to organisations and their end users, with some teams finding that they're having to wrestle between speed and security to get the job done. It doesn't have to be this way. In this ebook You will learn how to address fundamental ways of improving the security within your SDLC with an approach that focuses on secure software by design.
SOFTWARE
inforisktoday.com

Cisco Firewall Vulnerabilities Enable Denial of Service

Vulnerabilities uncovered in Cisco firewall products can allow an unauthenticated attacker to trigger a denial-of-service condition, according to researchers at security firm Positive Technologies. The flaws can be exploited if a user is running Cisco's ASA - Adaptive Security Appliance - and Cisco FTD -Firepower Threat Defense, with a vulnerable...
SOFTWARE
TheConversationAU

The self-driving trolley problem: how will future AI systems make the most ethical choices for all of us?

Artificial intelligence (AI) is already making decisions in the fields of business, health care and manufacturing. But AI algorithms generally still get help from people applying checks and making the final call. What would happen if AI systems had to make independent decisions, and ones that could mean life or death for humans? Pop culture has long portrayed our general distrust of AI. In the 2004 sci-fi movie I, Robot, detective Del Spooner (played by Will Smith) is suspicious of robots after being rescued by one from a car crash, while a 12-year-old girl was left to drown. He says: I...
ENGINEERING

Comments / 0

Community Policy