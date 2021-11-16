US Senators introduce crypto tax laws

Senator Ted Cruz is looking to repeal the effect of legislation passed in the new tax infrastructure bill that defines crypto brokers very broadly. Following President Joe Biden’s signing of a $1.2T bipartisan infrastructure bill, Senator Ted Cruz of Texas introduced legislation to repeal the bill’s effect on the cryptocurrency industry, which has found a friendly operating environment in Texas. Senator Cruz is of the opinion that the new bill is too broad and poorly crafted, and that it will stifle innovation and endanger the privacy of Americans. Cruz believes that the Senate should have held hearings to understand the consequences of the new bill before its signing. Senator Cruz wishes to change the language in the bill that defines what or who a “broker” is.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO