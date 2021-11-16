ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

US Senators introduce crypto tax laws

By Carisbel Guaramato
cryptopolitan.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article• Senator in Wyoming seeks to rebuild crypto tax laws. • The US senators believe that taxes on cryptocurrencies could affect their growth in the financial world. Recently a group of US senators showed a legal plan in which the tax return based on cryptocurrencies would be limited. These laws seek...

www.cryptopolitan.com

Comments / 0

Related
houstonianonline.com

U.S. tax authorities seize $ 3.5 billion in ‘crypto’

Good morning! We have listed the latest news for you. Start the day with a bitcoin breakfast. Hillary Clinton: ‘Bitcoin devalues ​​dollar as world currency’. Former United States Secretary of State Hillary Clinton Bloomberg talks about Bitcoin at the New Economic Forum. Clinton, among others, said that Bitcoin has the potential to undermine the value of the US dollar as a global reserve currency.
BUSINESS
electrek.co

‘Build Back Better Act’ passes House, EV tax credit faces US Senate next

The US House of Representatives passed the $1.9 trillion “Build Back Better” legislation early this morning, following a lengthy session that included a record-setting speech from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. The Build Back Better bill, which includes robust changes to federal tax credits for EVs, will now face the Senate, where two vital Democrats have already shared that they are undecided on their vote.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
investing.com

Senators propose amendment to recently passed crypto bill

In an interesting turn of events, a Bipartisan group of senators has put forward an amendment to the crypto reporting requirements in the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill signed into law by President Biden. The amendment is aimed at easing up aspects of the report requirements that have been viewed as...
CONGRESS & COURTS
dailyhodl.com

US Senators Introduce New Bill That Seeks To Amend Crypto Provision in Newly Signed Infrastructure Package

Two United States senators are introducing legislation to amend the crypto provision of the infrastructure bill that President Biden just signed into law. Reaching across the aisle, Democrat Ron Wyden and Republican Cynthia Lummis seek to revise the new information-reporting rules imposed on the digital asset space. The proposed amendment...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Dorsey
Person
Ron Wyden
Washington Post

How Taxing Crypto Got Changed by Biden’s Infrastructure Law

Embedded in the infrastructure spending package signed into law by U.S. President Joe Biden was language increasing the tax reporting requirements for cryptocurrency transactions. That change was heavily opposed by the digital currency industry, which has in its corner a bipartisan group of senators that still hopes to amend the law. Regardless, more struggles are ahead as Washington grapples with how Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies should be regulated and taxed.
CONGRESS & COURTS
bloomberglaw.com

How Taxing Crypto Got Changed by New U.S. Law: QuickTake

Embedded in the infrastructure spending package signed into law by U.S. President. was language increasing the tax reporting requirements for cryptocurrency transactions. That change was heavily opposed by the digital currency industry, which has in its corner a bipartisan group of senators that still hopes to amend the law. Regardless, more struggles are ahead as Washington grapples with how Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies should be regulated and taxed.
CONGRESS & COURTS
New York Post

US senator gets insulted by Elon Musk in tiff over taxes — and his son takes Musk’s side

Elon Musk hurled a vulgar insult at a US senator in a bizarre Twitter exchange over taxes — and the lawmaker’s son jumped in to take the side of the Tesla tycoon. The dustup started when Sen. Ron Wyden — an Oregon Democrat who has been pushing a wealth tax to help pay for President Biden’s infrastructure spending plans — challenged Musk over taxes.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Senate#Cryptocurrency#The Securities Commission
protocol.com

The crypto industry finds the infrastructure bill taxing

Hello and welcome to Protocol | Fintech! This Tuesday: The crypto industry loses a tax battle in the infrastructure bill, Robinhood reveals a breach, and why you'll soon be able to Venmo Amazon. Crypto is taxing. The long, winding road to an $1 trillion infrastructure bill also had many twists...
MARKETS
investing.com

Govt to Introduce Crypto Bill in Winter Budget Session; What is Expected?

Investing.com -- After maintaining a hardline stance towards the acceptance of cryptocurrencies, the Government has confirmed to introduce the virtual asset for finalising its legislation in the upcoming winter session of Parliament. A source privy to the matter has informed that the Government is neither inclining on putting a hard-pressed...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
IRS
beincrypto.com

Senator Ted Cruz Repeals Bipartisan Tax Bill’s Effect on Crypto Industry

Senator Ted Cruz is looking to repeal the effect of legislation passed in the new tax infrastructure bill that defines crypto brokers very broadly. Following President Joe Biden’s signing of a $1.2T bipartisan infrastructure bill, Senator Ted Cruz of Texas introduced legislation to repeal the bill’s effect on the cryptocurrency industry, which has found a friendly operating environment in Texas. Senator Cruz is of the opinion that the new bill is too broad and poorly crafted, and that it will stifle innovation and endanger the privacy of Americans. Cruz believes that the Senate should have held hearings to understand the consequences of the new bill before its signing. Senator Cruz wishes to change the language in the bill that defines what or who a “broker” is.
CONGRESS & COURTS
financemagnates.com

South Korean Financial Subcommittee Discusses Delay of Crypto Tax Law

A subcommittee under the National Assembly Strategy and Finance Committee in South Korea had initiated discussions on Monday on the possibility of delaying tax gains from crypto trading. According to The Korea Times, members of the finance ministry, legislators of the Democratic Party of Korea (DPK), and opposition parties are...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy