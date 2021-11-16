ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Aurora police continue search for suspects after 6 teens shot near high school

By Hannah Metzger
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 5 days ago

Investigators on Tuesday continued to search for suspects in Monday’s mass shooting that left six teenagers wounded in a park next to Aurora Central High School.

Police have not made any arrests or confirmed suspect information in connection with the shooting, the Aurora Police Department said Tuesday. Previously, police said the shooters opened fire on a group of teenagers at Nome Park at Peoria Street and East 13th Avenue.

All six of the victims were students at Aurora Central High School. The victims include four males, ages 14, 16, 17 and 18 and two females, ages 15 and 16, police said.

The victims all suffered non life-threatening injuries and are expected to survive. Three of the victims had been released from the hospital as of Tuesday afternoon, police said. One boy required emergency surgery but was in stable condition Tuesday.

“I need all of us to be outraged by what happened here today,” Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson said during a news conference Monday. “There’s a violence crisis across the nation right now. ... Enough is enough.”

Wilson said some of the gunshots came from a vehicle driving by, but police believe another shooter may have been on foot. Police found various shell casings of different calibers at the scene.

It is not yet known whether the suspects are also students at Aurora Central High School.

All six victims were near each other when they were shot, but police do not know if the group was targeted. Wilson said Aurora and Denver's gang units are investigating the shooting, but it is unclear whether the incident was gang related.

Police are asking anyone with information about Monday's shooting to come forward immediately, including neighbors who may have surveillance footage of the suspects involved.

"Any information you have, no matter how small, we need it," Wilson said. "Please."

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

