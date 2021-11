AP -- Among the many breakout defensive stars in 2021 is sixth-year linebacker De'Vondre Campbell. He signed a one-year, $2 million deal with the Green Bay Packers in June in what seemed like a minor move at the time. Instead, it's turned out to be one of the biggest acquisitions this year. Campbell has a team-high 82 tackles, two interceptions, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one sack. He has played at a Pro Bowl level and given the Packers the dynamic inside linebacker they've lacked in recent seasons.

