Refugee shares story of journey to America, encourages advocacy for others

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMakaya Revell began his journey at the age of 16,...

dailyjournal.net

‘Heart of gold’: Refugees share stories during Atterbury briefing

Strength and bravery rang out clearly as the story unfolded. Nahid Sharifi had been forced to flee Afghanistan as the Taliban closed in on her home. In the chaos, she was separated from her family, first from her mother, brother and sister at the airport in Kabul, then from her sister and family during a change of flight in Germany. She had arrived in the United States scared and alone, with the life she had known in tatters.
IMMIGRATION
WISH-TV

Community Link: Working with Afghan refugees and other immigrants

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week in Community Link, Carolene Mays and Marco Dominguez take a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community. This week, they were joined by Katie Rosenberger, an immigration attorney with Villarrubia & Rosenberger. They discussed the current status...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
HometownLife.com

Milford film festival 'Finding Home' shares stories of immigration in America

Milford’s first ever film festival arrives just in time for Thanksgiving with fitting themes of migration and family. “Finding Home” will unfold with seven films over the course of four days at the Milford Independent Cinema. “Human migration is the story of people moving away from home,” Isaac Perry, secretary...
MILFORD, MI
Milton Daily Standard

Veteran shares of America's greatness

TURBOTVILLE — “Remember that America is great, and you all have the opportunity to make it better.”. Those words rang out across the Warrior Run Middle School auditorium as students sat in silence, while paying close attention during a moving Veterans Day ceremony, held Wednesday. Brian Cieslukowski, pastor of St....
TURBOTVILLE, PA
