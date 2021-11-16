25 Incredibly Cozy Gifts for People Who Are Always Cold (Like, Always)

Talk about a peace offering! Share the love, and the calm, with gifts that help you to relax, relate and release. The season is here. By now you know what you’re doing for Thanksgiving, and you’ve at least thought about, if not already purchased, gifts for the fam. Remember to breathe and note that it’s an excellent idea to include yourself in this gift giving. Ask yourself: What do I need right now––that could improve the quality of my life? That answer may or may not come in an Amazon box, but it’s worth considering so you can plan, take action and transform those internal desires into reality. This internal planning and transformation often comes from a place of balance and calm. Now THAT is truly a gift that keeps on giving.

HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO