Remember Rime? Tequila Works is back, and they're working on a game set in the League of Legends universe! The tale of a boy and a yeti is coming in 2022 with Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story. Lovable moments and snowball fights are sure to happen in this title, which is scheduled to land on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Playstation 5, Switch, and PC. You can learn a lot more about the game and even see it in action a bit in the trailer below!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO