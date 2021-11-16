ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Poll: Body Clipping Horses

TheHorse.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTell us more about your answer in the comments below! Users must be logged in to...

thehorse.com

Comments / 0

KCBD

Bear climbs tree to gnaw on hunter in deer stand

TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, Wis. (KARE) - A curious black bear roamed below a hunter sitting in a deer stand. It only took seconds for it to climb the tree he was in and have a taste. “It’s not totally uncommon for a bear to go into a tree with a hunter,” said Dalton Roach, adding he caught the whole encounter on camera. “But the fact he actually started gnawing on me and stuff, like that was a little abnormal.”
ANIMALS
scitechdaily.com

Rabbits the Size of Horses – Why Not?

Kyoto University examines the lack of size diversity in rabbits and hares. Next to cat videos, watching small and cuddly rabbits is probably one of the most popular internet pastimes. Plus they appear in literature as well as in traditional folklore spanning numerous cultures, thanks likely to the fact that rabbits reside on every continent except Antarctica.
ANIMALS
carolinasportsman.com

Horse Shoe buck

My name is Eric Bell and on 11/13/21 I was fortunate enough to harvest the buck of my lifetime in Iredell County, N.C. I’ve hunted this 22 acre tract of family property since I was 16 and have watched the health of the heard increase year by year with proper maintenance but never had a trophy of this size shown up until this sept.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
realtree.com

Watch: Brave Cat Chases Coyote Out of Yard

Usually when a cat encounters a coyote, things don’t work out well for the cat. But recent camera footage shows a brave cat chasing a coyote off its property. According to FOX 10 in Phoenix, a 5-year-old cat named Sunny was in his Arizona home’s yard last Friday, Oct. 26, at around 2 a.m. when a coyote wandered up.
ANIMALS
Robb Report

Meet Armaros, a Bespoke Body Protector for Serious Horse Riders

When Esmeralda Tuomi was 16 years old, her mom saved her life—and, unwittingly, primed her for a start-up she would launch at age 30. Esmeralda had been riding horses since she was five years old, her skills finessed enough to lead her to a showjumping career at the top level. Back then, Tuomi was in her last year with ponies before moving to compete alongside adults when her mount stumbled, tripping over the fence, and landing with his entire weight on top of her. “My coach thought I was a goner,” she says now. Thankfully, Esmeralda not only survived but...
PETS
Daily Star

Horse packing in years past

A few days ago, when the rain continued to fall and there was nothing much to do, I was checking my e-mails and discovered a video on the Savage Arms site. It was quite informative, but at the end several other videos caught my attention. One was a caribou hunt on horseback in the northern part of British Columbia. As I watched, it brought back many wonderful memories from my past.
ANIMALS
pinecountynews.com

Hang with the Horses

Join Changing Gaits Inc., of Brook Park from 1 to 4 p.m. to Hang With the Horses on Give to the Max Day. Hot chocolate and cookies provided. Join Changing Gaits Inc. in their heated arena and have some fun with the horses as a they count down their GTM fundraising efforts to raise $60,000 to feed and care for the equine therapy horses at Changing Gaits, Inc. This is a free event at 27274 Monument Rd., Book Park.
BROOK PARK, MN
WRDW-TV

Focused on balance: horses and pilates

Local 28-year-old discharged after three-month COVID fight: ‘Cherish every day things’. Cool and dry weekend. Freeze Watch Sunday morning. This is a recording of WRDW First at Four News at 4 p.m.
PETS
Fauquier Times-Democrat

Horse briefs

Doug Payne will conduct a two-part jumping clinic Nov. 20 to 21 in Hume. The highest-placed American event rider at the Tokyo Olympics earlier this year, Payne will teach levels ranging from intro to preliminary. He’ll work on show jumping exercises on Saturday and cross-country skills on Sunday. An indoor arena is available for one or both days if the weather requires it.
ANIMALS
primepublishers.com

HALLOWEEN HORSE SHOW

Another farm in Woodbury held its annual fun filled Halloween Horse Show on Sunday, October 31 hosted by trainers Sue Peterson and Cyndi Jaret. Fun, family and candy ruled the day. The festivities were topped off by a costume parade. After not being able to hold the show last year due to covid issues, all the horses, ghosts and goblins were thrilled to be back. Pictured (from left), farm/owner-trainer Sue Peterson, 5-year old Millie Slason aboard Just Terrific, Nonnewaug freshman Chloe Walsh and trainer Cyndi Jaret.
WOODBURY, CT
WHYY

The Last Diving Horse in America

For decades, Atlantic City’s Steel Pier featured High Diving Horses, a death-defying boardwalk stunt that featured the animals jumping from platforms as high as 40 feet into a water tank, straddled by a trained “diving girl”. While many spectators flocked to the pier to marvel at the show, it was eventually deemed a cruel sport and shut down after public outcry in the late 1970s. When the last remaining Steel Pier Diving Horse, Gamal, went on the auction block, animal rescue advocate CYNTHIA BRANIGAN gained a new friend – an animal that would soon trust her and leave a lasting impact on her life and work. She joins us to discuss her new book, The Last Diving Horse in America: Rescuing Gamal and Other Animals – Lessons in Living and Loving.
ANIMALS
TheHorse.com

Michigan Horse Confirmed With EHV-4

On Nov. 16 an attending veterinarian confirmed a positive EHV-4 test for a 5-year-old Warmblood gelding at a boarding facility in Ingham County, Michigan. The affected horse began showing clinical signs, which included fever and mild nasal discharge on Nov. 11. Horses visiting the facility for a riding clinic the...
MICHIGAN STATE
Best Life

Storing This in Your Pantry Is Attracting Mice to Your Home, Experts Warn

What you keep in your kitchen cabinets to eat can say a lot about who you are as a person. But whether your cupboards are jammed packed with high-quality ingredients for cooking or simply with enough snacks to get you through your new work from home schedule, there are certain foods that potential pests enjoy just as much as you do. And according to experts, some items may be in your pantry right now that mice find irresistible. Read on to see what could be attracting mice to your home.
PETS
Best Life

If You Keep This on Your Bed, You May Be Attracting Mice, Experts Say

There are few things more enjoyable than curling up in bed after a long day. And while you may be looking forward to snuggling up against those fluffy pillows and burrowing under your soft comforter, it may not be comfort alone you find in your bed. In fact, pest control experts say having this one common item—and not one associated with food—on your bed could be inviting mice into your sleeping space. Read on to find out how you could be making your bed a haven for mice and what to do about it.
ANIMALS
New York Post

Blood-sucking eel with rows of swirling teeth spotted after 20-year hunt

A terrifying blood-sucking eel with rows of swirling teeth has finally been spotted after a 20-year hunt. Tour guide Sean Blocksidge extraordinarily discovered six of the lampreys– dubbed “living dinosaurs”– at once, after two decades of searching. The strange jawless creatures evolved millions of years ago and have scaleless, elongated...
