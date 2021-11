Sleeping feels more difficult than it should be. It can be tough to get to sleep with all kinds of distractions in the bedroom (whether it be televisions, phones or other connected devices) or just a long day at the office — doubly so if you live in a major city with a lot of noise. Luckily, companies have come up with a solution to help you get your critically important beauty sleep. Sleep headphones are exactly what they sound like; headphones designed to help reduce outside noise, play tones to lull you to bed or even filter out snores from...

ELECTRONICS ・ 7 DAYS AGO