Four months from now it will simply count as an important win on a postseason resume. Indiana was by no means perfect on Wednesday against St. John’s in connection with the Gavitt Games. Following a familiar script, they ran out to a big lead, at one point 37-23, only to watch it all melt away in front of a raucous and at times nervous crowd at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. But the Hoosiers competed and found enough answers in the critical moments down the stretch to claim a 76-74 win over a very talented and tough-minded Red Storm squad.

INDIANA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO