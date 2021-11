The Titans managed 69 rushing yards -- their fewest since a 2012 win over the Matthew Stafford-led Lions -- and won going away. Simmons opened the door to this unusual prospect by sacking Stafford thrice and forcing the game's pivotal sequence. The interior D-lineman's edge pressure on Stafford induced an ill-timed Carson Wentz impression, and Tennessee's INT led to the Rams playing from at least two scores down henceforth. The Rams allowed an NFL-low eight sacks through eight games; the Titans (7-2) registered five. Horrendous on defense last season, Tennessee keeps showing potential on that side of the ball. Certainly crucial in a Derrick Henry-less future.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO