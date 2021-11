What is your top advice for small business owners looking to hire remote talent?. This tip for me is true whether you hire remote or on-site talent, but for remote talent it is actually easier to implement: Before you actually hire, do a clearly communicated trial period. This period should be paid, but the expectation on both ends should be clear, that only after the period a decision for hiring is made. Depending on what you are hiring for this can be anything between a week and 2-3 months. There should be clearly defined goals/deliverables to be achieved during this period and the working mode should already resemble the future work mode.

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 8 DAYS AGO