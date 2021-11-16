ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cole embraces his leadership role with No. 23 Huskies

By Gavin Keefe
 5 days ago
UConn point guard R.J. Cole has embraced an expanded leadership role for the No. 23 Huskies, who host Long Island University on Wednesday night in Storrs. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

Storrs — R.J. Cole is a more impactful all-around player than last season.

That's great news for the UConn basketball team.

A veteran point guard, Cole has assumed a bigger leadership role, taking charge. He's also taken his share of charges as well as providing a scoring punch.

It's just like his father, Robert, did during his playing days at Long Island University.

No. 23 UConn (2-0) hosts LIU in a non-conference Wednesday at Gampel Pavilion (6:30 p.m., FS2).

Interestingly enough, Cole is averaging just about the same numbers (15.5 points, 4.5 assists) as his father put up (15.9 pts, 5.4 assists) during his LIU career. Robert finished his college playing days as the school's all-time leader in scoring, assists, steals and field goals made.

Cole says his game is similar to his father's.

"Tough, hard-nosed on the ball defender and really got after it," Cole said. "He was the all-time leading scorer, so he could really score the basketball."

Robert played for Division I LIU-Brooklyn, which eventually merged its athletic department with Division II LIU Post. The LIU Sharks have existed since July 2019.

The Sharks opened the season with road losses at San Francisco (98-64) and Fresno State (84-60). Forward Ty Flowers, a graduate of Sacred Heart in Waterbury, anchors a solid frontcourt, averaging team-highs in points (17.5) and rebounds (5.5).

"LIU is a really good team," UConn associate head coach Kimani Young said. "They've got three or four guys that could be playing anywhere in the country. ... Trust me, they have our attention. We don't want to be on that list of high major teams that have lost games in November. You'll get a spirited effort from us."

Young met with the media after Tuesday's practice, filling in for head coach Dan Hurley who was dealing with a medical issue. Hurley is expected to be on the sideline Wednesday.

The Huskies have been impressive so far, riding superior talent and depth to two lopsided victories.

"I think we're in a pretty nice spot," Cole said. "We have room for improvement, of course. ... Just continue to hone in on our defense, our identity. Continue to be tough on the ball defenders, being together on defense and talking to one another. Definitely, we can continue to improve. And offensively, just keep getting better."

The competition will stiffen next week when UConn plays Auburn in the Battle 4 Atlantis on Nov. 24. Prior to that, the Huskies will host Binghamton on Saturday to close out a four-game homestand to begin the season.

The Huskies will need Cole to play at a high level to continue to be successful.

Cole, the starting point guard for the second straight season since transferring from Howard, has made individual strides in several areas, including leadership.

"Last year, I don't think I was too much of a leader, but this year I took it upon myself to make sure I'm a leader," Cole said. "I'm constantly talking to guys. And you can see it with my play. I feel like I'm one of the hardest playing players out there on the court, taking charges and diving for loose balls. That speaks for itself."

Cole drew a personal-best four charges in Saturday's 89-54 rout of Coppin State.

Coppin State coach Juan Dixon, who coached against Cole's Howard teams, took note.

"It's funny," Young said. "We talked to Juan Dixon after the game. R.J. played against (Coppin State) when he was in the (Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). (Dixon) said he never played defense when he was at Howard. How did you get a guy like that to draw four charges?

"It's just challenging him. And he knows what his team needs. And that's being a floor general and being a leader. That's one of the game goals that we set every day. He came out and he's got good instincts and he knows how to move his feet and he's tough. It's a weapon for us."

Starting forward Isaiah Whaley (ankle) and freshman Jordan Hawkins (ankle), who's yet to make his UConn debut, are both considered game-time decisions on Wednesday.

"Obviously, we're going to be responsible and cautious with both those guys," Young said.

g.keefe@theday.com

Long Island University#Uconn Basketball#Uconn#Liu Brooklyn#Division Ii Liu Post#The Liu Sharks#Fresno State#Sacred Heart
