CLEVELAND — On Friday morning, the local professional baseball team officially transitioned away from being the Cleveland Indians and became the Cleveland Guardians. The ballclub finally changed its social media identity just after 8 a.m., bringing to an end the 106-year chapter of the Indians moniker. The new handle for Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram is now @CleGuardians, with the bios reading, "New C. Same City."

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 5 DAYS AGO