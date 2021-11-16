ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palliative Care Just Won’t Cut It Anymore at Toshiba

By Anjani Trivedi
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToshiba Corp is self-medicating with a dose of activism. Nice try, but the almost century-and-a-half-old company will need something a lot stronger. After a run of accounting scandals, a near brush with bankruptcy and scathing findings earlier this year that Toshiba had worked with the government to block shareholders from exercising...

