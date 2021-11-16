ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Let’s Get the Mansion in Black Desert

By Xbox Wire
GIZORAMA
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHave you ever dreamed of getting a gigantic house to yourself and flexing it to everybody around you? If you’re an adventurer in Black Desert, that wait is over as you will now have the opportunity to get your dream house in the fantasy world. The new Blue Maned Lion’s Manor...

gizorama.com

Comments / 0

Related
godisageek.com

Lost Ark is basically Black Desert meets Diablo

If anyone asked me to take all the genres that exist, and pick two to create my perfect hybrid game, there’s a good chance it would look something like Lost Ark. Or some hellish mash-up of BMX XXX and Halo, maybe – but let’s stick with Lost Ark for now. This is a title that has been free-to-play over in Korea for some time, though isn’t going to see a full release until March next year.
VIDEO GAMES
eturbonews.com

New Sage Class Game Now Available in Black Desert Mobile

Pearl Abyss announced today that the exciting new Sage class is now available in Black Desert Mobile. This week, Adventurers can also look forward to new game content Atumach Skirmish, where 25 players are put into groups of five to compete for rewards. Sage, the Last Ancient, is a caster-type...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Ceramic Manor - The Urn Witch's Mansion

Top Contributors: Angie Harvey, Wiki_Creation_Bot, Samuel Claiborn. This page is part of IGN's Death's Door Wiki Guide and details a complete step-by-step Walkthrough for the area known as the Ceramic Manor, which is home to the Witch of Urns. So whether you're looking to find every collectible location, boss strategy, secret, or puzzle solution, IGN has you covered in our detailed Walkthrough below.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Desert#In The Desert#Xbox Series X#Xbox One X#Contribution Points
Gamespot

Demon's Souls Black Friday Deal Will Let You Die For Way Less

The PS5 remake of Demon's Souls is one of the biggest selling points for the system, offering stunningly gorgeous visuals on top of one of the best action role-playing games of all time. Normally, the game would set you back $70, but its price has been slashed to $40 as part of Amazon's early Black Friday deals. Just remember that you'll still drop all your souls wherever you die, even with the discount.
VIDEO GAMES
kcrw.com

Get ready for Desert Daze 2021 with this far-out playlist, man

We’re constantly racking our brains here at KCRW, trying to figure out why more festivals don’t take place in the fall. Especially here in the Southland. Standing, walking, dancing... it all starts to feel near impossible when you're faced with the prospect of doing it in peak heat wave season, as so many festivals seem wont to require.
MUSIC
GIZORAMA

Enter the Mind of a Villain in Far Cry 6 – Vaas: Insanity DLC Episode

Far Cry 6’s first DLC episode is out now, taking you deep into the twisted mind of one of Far Cry’s most infamous and enigmatic villains: Far Cry 3’s Vaas Montenegro. In Vaas: Insanity, available now for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, you’ll play as the unstable pirate (voiced by original Vaas actor Michael Mando) as he fights to escape the deadly, dreamlike confines of his own mind. Far Cry 6 owners can grab it as part of the Season Pass, or as a separate purchase.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Housing
GIZORAMA

Xbox Celebrates 20 Years of Gaming Joy by Making the Halo Infinite Multiplayer Beta Available for Everyone

Today we marked 20 years of Xbox and Halo with a celebration of players, game developers and creators around the world. Over the past 20 years, the Xbox community has made gaming a place of joy, inspiration, education, and social connection, forging bonds between friends and family and giving people new ways to connect. We’ve been together through a lot – four generations of Xbox consoles, countless events and game launches, iconic cultural moments like the Xbox Series X Mini Fridge and recent partnerships with Adidas, M.A.C. Cosmetics, and more.
VIDEO GAMES
GIZORAMA

Kingdom Two Crowns Expands to the Legendary Norse Lands

Harness the Power of Norse Gods and Earn Your Well-Deserved Place in Valhalla!. Kingdom Two Crowns, the latest installment of the Kingdom franchise, is known to many of you as a visually stunning pixel art strategy game. The essence of the Kingdom games is an easy-to-learn and, at first glance, minimalist kingdom management. You can recruit new and henceforth eternally loyal citizens, assign them professions, construct buildings and then expand your kingdom bit by bit – all with the simplest controls imaginable.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Black Friday gaming deals 2021: Best early discounts on chairs, PCs, headsets, Xbox and more

We’re into the second half of November now and you know what that means. Black Friday is the shopping event of the year, and now it’s literally staring us in the eye. With discounts to be had on a whole range of stuff from home appliances and toys to beauty products, televisions, smartphones and much more, you’re not going to want to miss it.Follow live: The best early Black Friday deals to shop nowBecause there are often so many tech deals up for grabs on Black Friday, we’re taking a granular approach at IndyBest. We’ve got guides on televisions, tech, and,...
VIDEO GAMES
GIZORAMA

Game Pass Has PC Games – PC Builder Series: Forza Horizon 5

The Game Pass Has PC Games – PC Builder Series is back again with another exciting episode, this time featuring Forza Horizon 5. As promised, we brought back the ultimate PC builder Austin Evans to build the greatest Forza Horizon 5 themed rig imaginable as a gift for legendary Formula One driver Sergio “Checo” Perez. Let’s just say, Austin did not disappoint.
VIDEO GAMES
GIZORAMA

Ruined King: A League of Legends Story is Available Now

Welcome to Runeterra, home to League of Legends’ mighty Champions! The Ruined King: A League of Legends Story introduces players to the deep lore of the League universe. Players will be able to explore the world, navigate through the twisted streets of Bilgewater, and uncover the mysterious dungeons of the Shadow Isles for the first time, playing as six of the Champions we know and love. While the Champions may be familiar, players will get to experience a new fighting style outside of Summoner’s Rift.
VIDEO GAMES
GIZORAMA

Game Pass Has PC Games Presents: Halo Infinite Tournament

We’re going to keep reminding you… Games Pass has PC Games. With our recent PC Builder Series, we’ve loved showcasing some awesome custom builds featuring Age of Empires IV and Back 4 Blood. So now we’ve been thinking, “What else could we do with all of these awesome games that are playable with Game Pass for PC?” How about hosting a competitive gaming and esports tournament for PC gamers! So, yeah, that’s what we’re doing now.
VIDEO GAMES
GIZORAMA

Explore, Leap and Shoot in Tamarin, Available Now

Do you know what a Tamarin is? There are so many animals in the world you might not have heard of. Many places you have never been. And this is a game you have never played!. You play as a character inspired by the “emperor tamarin’”- one of the world’s most adorable monkeys. The real ones have little moustaches and quick moves. What a great animal for a classic 3D-platformer game. We tried to turn this into an iconic and cute character that is fun to control and play with.
VIDEO GAMES
GIZORAMA

Introducing Out of Line on Xbox One

Out of Line is a beautiful 2D side-scrolling platformer puzzle game with awesome hand-drawn assets. Incarnate San, a child yearning for freedom, carries a spear that he will use in order to solve the different puzzles ahead. That spear reacts to elements, but also sticks well to walls and other blocking elements. This spear helps San elevate himself in areas where he needs it, and solve the puzzles ahead as this will be the player’s main tool to solve them! Indeed, here the spear is used as a tool, not a weapon. While this helps to convey important personality traits for San, it also is the core concept that defines the broad gameplay experience of Out of Line.
VIDEO GAMES
GIZORAMA

Get Your Farmer Boots Ready for Farming Simulator 22

Have you ever thought about shaping and managing a lush vineyard full of grapes and olives on your very own farm? We’re just a few days away from Farming Simulator 22 being released on November 22 and the fulfillment of this dream of yours – even if the dream is just forming right now. With our latest map trailer, you’ll catch a glimpse of Haut-Beyleron, our Mediterranean map inspired by the south of France and its curvy fields, perfectly designed for rows and rows of grape vines and olive groves. There’s also a lot to see and to discover, like the traditional gondolas, floating on the rivers; the observatory, opening its dome at sundown to align the telescope with the stars; or the romantic castle on top of the hill.
AGRICULTURE
GIZORAMA

Next Week on Xbox: November 22 to 26

Welcome to Next Week on Xbox! Here we cover all the new games coming soon to Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC as well as upcoming Xbox Game Pass and soon-to-be released [email protected] games! Get more details on these games below and click their profiles for pre-order details when available (release dates are subject to change). Let’s jump in!
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy