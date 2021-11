HEB LLC to Jesus Ramos and Ciria Ramos 1712 N. Main Kewanee $66,000. Enemancio and Tiny Kyser to Shawna and Lucas Hamann 108 4th St. Colona $128,000. Raymond and Maria Doeckel to Christopher and Bridgit Russell Lot Four of river Side Acres, a subdivision of parts of Lots Two and Three of the Subdivision of the Northeast Quarter of Section Twenty-Four Township Eighteen North Range Two East of the Fourth Principal Meridian Grrantees ware given the privilegde of using said parcel of land for dock and boat storage, and if necessary, the right to drill one well on said parcel of land for the use of the entire subdivision $55,000.

HENRY COUNTY, IL ・ 13 DAYS AGO