Mariah Carey is soaking up every minute of the 2021 holiday season. Apparently, all she wants for Christmas is for her beloved Lambily to try the Mariah Menu from McDonald’s coming this December as part of their latest Famous Orders campaign. “We’ve made a list of the food both you and I love, and checked it twice,” Carey teased in the commercial (below) for the partnership. Starting Dec. 13, the Mariah Menu will be offered at McDonald’s nationwide and will feature a range of the “Candy Bling” singer’s favorite items, from the classic menu like the signature cheeseburger, Big Mac, soft-baked chocolate...

CELEBRITIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO