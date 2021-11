Tyler Buchner was cleared to go back in the game, even though he hobbled off the field with an apparent ankle injury moments prior. The freshman quarterback had just thrown his second interception in three drives in Notre Dame’s game at Virginia Tech Oct. 9, which he entered in place of graduate student starter Jack Coan after three listless possessions. Buchner had his longest leash yet. And he pulled the offense out of its prolonged stagnation before the two second-half miscues.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO