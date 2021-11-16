ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

HR Business Partner - Leading Advertising and Media Network

The Guardian
The Guardian
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dCAL1_0cynbvpO00

Fantastic opportunity to join one of London's brightest and most high-profile advertising, media and marketing agencies as a senior HR business partner. Initial 6 month contract which may become permanent. Hybrid working with lovely offices in a great central London location and supporting a talented, creative, engaged, high-performing team of staff. Working closely with the head of people, and supported by an advisor and assistant, you will be responsible for partnering with managers to ensure the delivery of all aspects of the day-to-day, 360 degree HR service. Your role will cover

- managing a learning and development programme

- supporting and coaching managers on employee relations issues

- change management and employee engagement

-talent mapping and recruitment

- ensuring compliance and keeping up to date with new legislation and policy change

- reward and recognition

- working on projects from conception and implementation through to evaluation

The successful candidate will ideally have

- a proven track record of success in an HR/ People role within media, agency or creative

- superb attention to detail

- the ability to engage and communicate confidently and effectively at all levels throughout the business

- mentoring skills

- a keen interest in learning more about the world of advertising, marketing and communications.

The client is hoping to start interviews immediately so please get in touch immediately if this is of interest.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

HR and Operations Lead

We’re on a mission to level the playing field when it comes to young people finding and applying for their next step after school. We're achieving this by bringing all the available information into one single, impartial, user-friendly platform that helps students to make the best choices, and submit the strongest applications. We also empower teachers and counselors to manage the progression process effectively.
EDUCATION
The Guardian

‘Follow the science’: AstraZeneca unveils £1bn R&D centre

Little expense has been spared at the giant glass and steel structure that sprouts from a once-vacant plot of land on the outskirts of Cambridge. AstraZeneca’s £1bn new research and development centre houses 16 labs and 2,200 scientists, making it the biggest science lab in Britain along with the Francis Crick Institute in London, and the pharmaceutical company’s biggest single site investment to date.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
martechseries.com

Accountability Introduces Curated Network of Business Advisory Services and Customer-Driven Technology Providers for Marketing and Advertising Agencies

Accountability, a leading financial management platform for marketing and advertising agencies, announces the launch of Counta Part™. This network of curated advisory services and customer-driven technology providers enables agencies to implement a best-in-class agency management ecosystem. Marketing Technology News: OneOf AnnouncesWhitney Houston NFT Collection. Counta Part is an expansion of...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising
Deadline

Endeavor Content Hires WarnerMedia Veteran Tiffany Mayberry As Head Of DEI

Endeavor Content said Monday that it has hired longtime WarnerMedia executive Tiffany Mayberry as its Head of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, a newly created role at the film and TV studio. Mayberry most recently served as Director, Enterprise Inclusion at WarnerMedia. Previously, she had been Director, Employee Engagement at Warner Bros Entertainment and had roles in TV production legal, working on projects including Big Little Lies, Insecure and Succession at HBO during her 15 years with the company. At Endeavor Content, she will be based in Los Angeles and oversee the strategic direction of DEI initiatives and platforms across the studio’s film...
BUSINESS
TheConversationCanada

Management is so passé — it's co-creation that workers are demanding

It’s time for business, political and organizational leaders to give up on “management.” Workers today don’t want to be managed, even benevolently. They want to be partners in co-creation, where all members are empowered to bring their whole selves to the organization regardless of hierarchies. Consequently, those uncomfortably perched atop organizational hierarchies are faced with a stark choice: Co-create or manage, because you cannot do both. As businesses start to envision a post-pandemic world, they are faced with unprecedented challenges, like the so-called Great Resignation that involves millions of employees opting to quit their unfulfilling jobs, and political pressures to “build...
ECONOMY
petbusiness

Matrix Partners Adds to Social Media Team

Matrix Partners expanded its social media team by welcoming Leslie Taubert as social media associate. In her role, Taubert will work with the agency’s social media manager to create engaging social content across a variety of channels, including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn, blogs, and other emerging platforms. Additionally, she will be responsible for increasing clients’ brand awareness and interacting with loyal fans and customers.
BUSINESS
beincrypto.com

The LoveChain Partners With Luna PR for Blockchain Social Media

The LoveChain is the next-gen social media platform themed around relationships and love, that leverages the power of blockchain technology. The LoveChain optimizes blockchain technology to provide users with an immutable platform for recording, celebrating, and sharing their love for partners, family, friends, hobbies, and pets. The LoveChain has announced...
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
ExecutiveBiz

Networking Online: Building Business Relationships On the Net

The word networking has been commonly used in the business language since the late ’70s. The idea of networking is to get into a room of people such as seminars, business operations workshops, and many more to have a business relationship (network). As for a business owner, networking events allow...
SMALL BUSINESS
Frederick News-Post

DigiMarCon World 2021 - Digital Marketing, Media and Advertising Conference

DigiMarCon World 2021 is your chance to ... – Hear from some of the most audacious and thought provoking speakers in the digital marketing, media and advertising industry. – Gain insight into emerging strategies, the latest innovative technologies, and best practices to move your business to the next level. –...
MARKETING
Deadline

Range Media Partners Beefs Up Non-Scripted Business With Hire Of eOne’s Mark Herwick

Mark Herwick, who was previously EVP, Unscripted Television at eOne, has joined Range Media Partners to bolster the company’s non-scripted ambitions. Herwick becomes Range’s President of Non-Scripted Television. He has been tasked with building out its non-scripted studios and working with its clients, partners and brands to develop non-scripted TV projects as well as building out full production and post-production facilities. He will also work with the likes of Ntertain, which was launched earlier this year in partnership with Tommy Mottola and Lex Borrero, to develop Latin Stories in non-scripted. During his time at eOne, he worked on series such as its Growing...
BUSINESS
prweek.com

Bolthouse Farms selects The Many as advertising AOR; Finn Partners wins PR

Natural food product distributor Bolthouse Farms has selected The Many and Finn Partners as its advertising and PR agencies of record, respectively, the company said Thursday. The Many, which started working on the account on November 1, will lead consumer marketing strategy and execution for the Bolthouse Farms and Wunderoots brands, with the first campaigns set to launch in Spring 2022. Liz Mowinski, group brand director at The Many will oversee the account.
BUSINESS
chatsports.com

GosuGamers named media partner for Global Esports Games

The Global Esports Federation (GEF) has named esports portal GosuGamers as the official media partner for the inaugural Global Esports Games (GEG), a multi-title esports competition. As a result, the portal will host exclusive content from the competition on its website and across its social media channels. The first event...
VIDEO GAMES
martechseries.com

Marin Software Partners with CitrusAd to Expand Ecommerce Advertising

Brands can now access CitrusAd’s full suite of products through Marin Software. Marin Software, a leading provider of digital marketing software for performance-driven advertisers and agencies, today announced a partnership with CitrusAd’s Digital Retail Media Platform. The partnership will allow brands to easily manage and optimize sponsored products and display ads through Marin.
SOFTWARE
Neowin

Samsung partners with Orange to strengthen 5G networks

Samsung Electronics has announced that it is collaborating with the telecom company, Orange, to disaggregate the software and hardware elements of traditional RAN. The tech giant will provide its virtualized RAN (vRAN), "which has been proven in the field through commercial deployments with global Tier one operators including the U.S.", for the operation.
BUSINESS
tvtechnology.com

LTN Global Partners With Zixi On Network Access

WALTHAM, Mass.—LTN Global has added Zixi access to its network, enabling more than 300 Zixi-integrated partners to deliver feeds to its managed service network, Zixi said today. The LTN network supports full-time, occasional use and event production workflows and offers 24/7 operators and monitoring teams. It can reliably deliver content...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Xemoto Media Appoints New Chief Executive Officer to Lead North American Business

Self-serve investor relations marketing platform, Xemoto, confirms appointment of Virginia Brailey as CEO as it enters a new chapter in its growth story. Xemoto Media, a self-serve investor relations marketing platform, is pleased to announce the appointment of Virginia Brailey as its chief executive officer (CEO) to lead the growth of its North American business. The move comes at a critical time as the company continues to expand the reach of its platform to support small-cap publicly traded and pre-IPO companies across a multitude of sectors.
BUSINESS
Inc.com

Study: 4 Top Challenges Business and HR Leaders Need to Overcome

The pandemic has caused a seismic shift in the way businesses function, and HR and business leaders are taking on a slew of new responsibilities. MindEdge Learning and the HR Certification Institute (HRCI) recently surveyed 1,012 HR professionals on some of the biggest challenges facing organizations today. Their report, HR in the Age of Workplace Uncertainty, outlines an array of concerns, including rising employee burnout and turnover, ongoing COVID-19 safety concerns, and difficulties with remote processes.
ECONOMY
Advanced Television

Media Distillery and Nielsen’s Gracenote partner

Media Distillery, a provider of AI technology enabling visibility into what’s inside video content, and Gracenote, the content solutions pillar of Nielsen, have integrated their respective technologies and datasets to create a powerful solution to optimise Electronic Programme Guide (EPG) utility. Available immediately, this offering helps pay-TV operators including cable,...
BUSINESS
The Guardian

The Guardian

60K+
Followers
34K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy