HR Business Partner - Leading Advertising and Media Network

Fantastic opportunity to join one of London's brightest and most high-profile advertising, media and marketing agencies as a senior HR business partner. Initial 6 month contract which may become permanent. Hybrid working with lovely offices in a great central London location and supporting a talented, creative, engaged, high-performing team of staff. Working closely with the head of people, and supported by an advisor and assistant, you will be responsible for partnering with managers to ensure the delivery of all aspects of the day-to-day, 360 degree HR service. Your role will cover

- managing a learning and development programme

- supporting and coaching managers on employee relations issues

- change management and employee engagement

-talent mapping and recruitment

- ensuring compliance and keeping up to date with new legislation and policy change

- reward and recognition

- working on projects from conception and implementation through to evaluation

The successful candidate will ideally have

- a proven track record of success in an HR/ People role within media, agency or creative

- superb attention to detail

- the ability to engage and communicate confidently and effectively at all levels throughout the business

- mentoring skills

- a keen interest in learning more about the world of advertising, marketing and communications.

The client is hoping to start interviews immediately so please get in touch immediately if this is of interest.