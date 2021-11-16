Workday HCM Product Owner (Compensation)

Information Technology - Business Analysis - PS - Manager

New Child: HC Product Owner - Workday Core HCM (Compensation focus)

Basic Qualifications:

Minimum Degree Required: High School Diploma (UK - A-level / IB)

Minimum Years of Experience: 4 year(s) of progressive roles performing IT analysis across the software/system development lifecycle.

Preferred Qualifications:

Degree Preferred: Bachelor Degree

Preferred Fields of Study: Information Technology, Computer Systems Analysis, Management Information Systems

Preferred Knowledge/Skills:

Demonstrate intimate level knowledge of and / or proven record of success with:

Compensation (Core and Advanced) as applicable to Workday (required);

Benefits and / or HCM as applicable to Workday (desirable)

Business processes related to these specific areas of Workday, including understanding of E2E related to Workday integration points, and alignment with global process owners;

Influencing the Workday product roadmap, understanding and articulating business needs to drive and evaluate/set roadmap priorities;

Providing expertise and/or oversight for implementation of complex roadmap items or business priorities;

Reinforcement of global governance structures, including guiding principles alignment, impact considerations, driving to collaborative and consistent recommendations and decisions;

Leading art of the possible discussions to decisions/conclusions related to future functionality and creative solutioning; and,

Keeping current on new functionality/features/capabilities of Workday, current market trends, and other industry products and technologies.

Demonstrates extensive level abilities with and or proven record of success with:

Training to support another functional domain in order to provide coverage for illness, vacations, increase in demand, and succession plans;

Acting as a Business Process administrator, making any changes approved by governance across functional domains;

Supporting Global Process Owners and Centres of Excellence within the business on proposed changes being requested by the network, either due to regulatory reasons or as a result of Workday Releases;

Demonstrating extensive written and oral communication;

Working in a fast paced Hi-tech environment;

Managing senior stakeholders;

Influencing groups to achieve a desired outcome;

Working and delivering work in a global/virtual team environment;

Presenting to groups virtually and in person;

Possessing a Workday certification in the relevant domain;

Working in an HR role or in supporting HR Systems and business processes;

Analyzing and drilling down into requirements to ensure that a request is fully understood and documented; and,

Demonstrating competency in the English language.

Not the role for you?

Did you know PwC offer flexible contract arrangements as well as contingent work (ie temporary or day rate contracting)?

The skills we look for in future employees

All our people need to demonstrate the skills and behaviours that support us in delivering our business strategy. This is important to the work we do for our business, and our clients. These skills and behaviours make up our global leadership framework, ‘The PwC Professional’ and are made up of five core attributes; whole leadership, technical capabilities, business acumen, global acumen and relationships.

Learn more here: www.pwc.com/uk/careers/experienced/apply

The Deal

We want all of our people to feel empowered to be the best that they can be, which is why we have ‘The Deal’.

Find out more about our firmwide Employee Value Proposition: https://www.pwc.co.uk/careers/about-us/the-new-deal.html

Diversity

Valuing Difference. Driving Inclusion.

We work in a changing world which offers great opportunities for people with diverse backgrounds and experiences. We seek to attract and employ the best people from the widest talent pool because creating value through diversity is what makes us strong as a business, enabling us to solve important problems and deliver value to our clients. We encourage an inclusive culture where people can be themselves, are valued for their strengths and are empowered to be the best they can be. As an organisation with an increasingly agile workforce, we also support different ways of working offering flexible working arrangements. Learn more here about our work to support an inclusive culture.