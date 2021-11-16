ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Finance Manager

The Guardian
 8 days ago
Full time, permanent

Job start: ASAP

Leyton Sixth Form College offers a wide range of A level and vocational courses to approximately 2,300 full-time 16-19 year old students. We strive to provide high quality education and support to our students in fulfilling their academic potential and becoming thinking, questioning and caring members of society. We are a diverse and vibrant college and are both proud of and celebrate the year on year success and achievements of our students and staff.

We are looking to recruit an experienced Finance Manager to oversee the effective and efficient operational delivery of the Finance service at the college.

This is a new role reporting to the Director of Finance and the successful candidate will have a proven track record of financial management experience and service delivery excellence, strong communication and interpersonal skills, be committed and flexible in their approach with the ability to support and motivate others to work to the best of their ability.

We welcome candidates with experience of supporting preparation of monthly management accounts and annual statutory accounts, funding returns, auditing and compliance and who are a qualified accountant or equivalent experience.

In return we offer a wide range of staff benefits, as well as the opportunity to work within a vibrant and welcoming environment.

Our online applications are received through our recruitment portal on the FEjobs website. Please follow the link below to complete our job application form.

Please note that CVs will not be accepted for this role.

For any queries about this role, please email jobs@leyton.ac.uk or call us on 0208 928 9000.

Closing date for applications: Thursday 25th November 2021

Interview date: Monday 6th December 2021

Leyton Sixth Form College has a strong commitment to safeguarding students and safe recruitment. All posts are subject to enhanced DBS clearance.

Comments / 0

The Guardian

The Guardian

